2025 S.M.I.L.E. Christmas Party

Individuals with Down Syndrome and their immediate family members receive free admission to our Christmas Dinner, which includes a homestyle dinner by Charity Ann's Catering, cookie decorating, Santa, a professional photographer to capture your loved one's special moments with Santa (donated by MJ Photography), and plenty of Christmas caroling. Please make sure the number of tickets you select includes everyone in the immediate family and the individual with Down Syndrome. ***Please bring a dessert to share.



****Enter Evansville Christian HIGH School off of Epworth Road.