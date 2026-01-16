Santa Maria Karting Association

Hosted by

Santa Maria Karting Association

About this event

2025 SMKA BANQUET

1309 N Bradley Rd

Santa Maria, CA 93454, USA

ADULT DINNER TICKET
$35

TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL

Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast

All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies

12 AND UNDER DINNER TICKET
$20

TICKET IS GOOD FOR 1 MEAL

Main course is BBQ Top Sirloin & 6 oz Chicken Breast

All Dinners Served with Santa Maria Style Beans – Green Salad – Garlic Bread – Ice Cream – And your choice of Mac Salad – Au Gratin Potatoes - Baked Potatoes – Rice – Rice Pilaf – or Various Veggies

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!