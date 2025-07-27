Nocona Foundation

Hosted by

Nocona Foundation

About this event

2025 Smoke & Grill Challenge

Nocona

TX 76255, USA

REGISTRATION FEE
$20
Salsa
$20
Margarita
$20
Steak
$50
Bloody Mary
$20
Beans
$20
Chicken
$20
Baby Back Ribs
$20
Pork Butt
$20
Beef Brisket
$20
Head Cooks Tee Shirt
Free

PLEASE ADD (1) TO CART

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

Additional Tee Shirt- MED
$20

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

Additional Tee Shirt LARGE
$20

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

Additional Tee Shirt XL
$20

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

Additional Tee Shirt 2XL
$22

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

Additional Tee Shirt 3XL
$22

Entry includes one (1) Head Cook T-Shirt. Additional Shirts may be purchased at $20 each.

Entries received by Sept. 26 will have a shirt. Orders after Sept 26 will be first come.

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