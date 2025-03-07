2025 Smoke Show June 7th

Be part of the BBQ excitement at Smoke Show, happening during Keg Grove Summerfest on June 7th from 3:00 to 5:30 PM. With a People’s Choice Ticket, you’ll get to sample barbecue from 10 of the 20 competing teams and vote for your favorite. Includes ticket, t-shirt, and a Keg Grove Beer!

Be part of the BBQ excitement at Smoke Show, happening during Keg Grove Summerfest on June 7th from 3:00 to 5:30 PM. With a People’s Choice Ticket, you’ll get to sample barbecue from 10 of the 20 competing teams and vote for your favorite. Includes ticket, t-shirt, and a Keg Grove Beer!

More details...