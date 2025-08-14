2025 SMS Band Fees

Offered by
This shirt will be used for various events as a uniform for band students throughout the year.
Parents who would like to support by wearing one can purchase as well!
The band boosters will provide water, meals, and snacks throughout the year for our SMS Band students at various events. This small fee helps offset the cost of those events.
Instrument Rental Fee (Oboe, Bassoon, Bass Clarinet, French Horn, Euphonium or Tuba)
Paid Yearly
If you have made previous arrangements to rent any another instrument from the school (saxophone, trumpet, flute, etc.) please pay here as well.
This fee is for Concert and Honors Band Percussion.
Paid Yearly
