2025 SMS Band Fees

SMS Band T-Shirt (Required)
SMS Band T-Shirt (Required)
$25

This shirt will be used for various events as a uniform for band students throughout the year.

Parents who would like to support by wearing one can purchase as well!

Snack and Drink Supplement (Required)
Snack and Drink Supplement (Required)
$25

The band boosters will provide water, meals, and snacks throughout the year for our SMS Band students at various events. This small fee helps offset the cost of those events.

School Owned Instrument Rental Fee (Beginners/Year 1)
School Owned Instrument Rental Fee (Beginners/Year 1)
$125

Instrument Rental Fee (Oboe, Bassoon, Bass Clarinet, French Horn, Euphonium or Tuba)
Paid Yearly


If you have made previous arrangements to rent any another instrument from the school (saxophone, trumpet, flute, etc.) please pay here as well.

School Owned Instrument Rental Fee (Concert/Honors Band)
School Owned Instrument Rental Fee (Concert/Honors Band)
$125

Instrument Rental Fee (Oboe, Bassoon, Bass Clarinet, French Horn, Euphonium, and Tuba)
Paid Yearly


If you have made previous arrangements to rent any another instrument from the school (saxophone, trumpet, flute, etc.) please pay here as well.

Percussion Instrument Fee Concert/Honors (NOT BEGINNERS)
Percussion Instrument Fee Concert/Honors (NOT BEGINNERS)
$125

This fee is for Concert and Honors Band Percussion.
Paid Yearly

