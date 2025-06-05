Snap Hook Foundation

2025 Snap Hook Sponsor Packages

11223 Luna Rd

Dallas, TX 75229, USA

Hole Sponsor
$250

Dedicated signage with your company logo at one (1) hole on the course.

Cart Sponsor | "Wheels of Fortune" Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo is prominently displayed on all player golf carts. (This sponsorship is included in the "Holy Grail" tier or can be purchased separately.)

Food & Beverage Sponsor | "Mulligan Munchies" Sponsor
$1,000

Your brand will be recognized as the official provider of refreshments for our hungry golfers!


  • A dedicated social media story shoutout highlighting your sponsorship.
  • Prominent hole signage near food and drink stations.
  • Verbal thank-you and recognition during the event.
'Green Jacket Hopeful' Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your support as a ‘Green Jacket Hopeful Sponsor is crucial to the success of The Snap Hook Foundation, helping Vogel Alcove continue its vital work. This tier offers key visibility and acknowledges your commitment to the community.


  • Essential Branding: Your logo will be featured on shared event signage and prominently displayed on the tournament website.
  • Player Participation: One (1) complimentary foursome (4 players) entry to the tournament.
  • Course Recognition: Benefit from shared hole signage, ensuring your brand is seen on the course.
  • Digital Shoutout: Receive one (1) dedicated social media shoutout, acknowledging your contribution.
  • Swag Bag Presence: Include your promotional item or merchandise in every player's gift bag.
  • Verbal Appreciation: Receive a heartfelt verbal thank-you during the event.
'Birdie-rific' Package (Title Sponsor!)
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As a ‘Birdie-rific’ Sponsor, your generous contribution helps us soar towards our fundraising goals, while ensuring your brand gains significant recognition among our engaged audience.


  • High-Visibility Branding: Your logo will be prominently displayed on event shirts, main banners, and dedicated signage at one (1) premium hole.
  • Player Participation: One (1) complimentary foursome (4 players) entry to the tournament.
  • Welcoming Presence: Establish a VIP check-in presence with a branded table or prominent signage at player arrival, welcoming all participants.
  • Amplify Your Message: Receive minimum three (3) dedicated social media shoutouts across our platforms, highlighting your support.
  • Swag Bag Boost: Ensure your promotional item or merchandise is included in every player's gift bag.
  • Event-Day Recognition: Receive verbal recognition and thank-yous during the event.
