2025 Sneaker & MasQUErade Fundraising Gala

2007 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr

Milwaukee, WI 53212, USA

General Admission
$85
NOTE: $25 of the General Admission ticket purchase will be donated to the Clarence Parrish Foundation. ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
Pearl Level Sponsorship
$5,000
groupTicketCaption
- Sole sponsor for the Gold Reception - 15 minute organizational presentation - Verbal recognition throughout the event - Recognition on all marketing materials - (4) Company display banners - One table accommodating eight (8) complimentary tickets. - Logo recognition on the table tents *30% of sponsor level purchase goes towards the Clarence Parrish Foundation ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
Gold Level Sponsorship
$3,500
groupTicketCaption
- Verbal recognition throughout the event - Recognition on all marketing materials - (2) Company display banners - (6) complimentary tickets. - Logo recognition on the table tents *30% of sponsor level purchase goes towards the Clarence Parrish Foundation ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
Purple Level Sponsorship
$2,500
groupTicketCaption
- Verbal recognition throughout the event - Recognition on all marketing materials - (1) Company display banners - (4) complimentary tickets. - Logo recognition on the table tents *30% of sponsor level purchase goes towards the Clarence Parrish Foundation ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
Table Level Sponsorship
$1,500
groupTicketCaption
- (6) complimentary tickets. - Logo recognition on the table tents *30% of sponsor level purchase goes towards the Clarence Parrish Foundation ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
VIP Table
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
- (8) Tickets. - (1) Dedicated table and reserved seating accommodations to the group. -VIP table recognition with complimentary snacks -Bottle of wine *30% of purchase goes towards the Clarence Parrish Foundation ALERT: AT CHECKOUT THE SVC FEE CAN BE CHANGED TO ZERO. IN THE ORDER SUMMARY BOX CHANGE THE DEFAULT 15% TO "OTHER" & ENTER ZERO.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing