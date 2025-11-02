2025 Winter Sneakerball

TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ! The Winter Sneakerball School Dance will be on December 12th in the Rodgers Cafeteria and is open to all Rodgers students. Tickets are $10 and include admission, one slice of pizza, and a water. Tickets are limited and once we reach our maximum attendance, no more tickets will be issued. If you buy a ticket and you are not able to make it, you will not be refunded.