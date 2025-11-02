Marion Rodgers Middle School PTSA

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Marion Rodgers Middle School PTSA

About this event

2025 Winter Sneakerball

11910 Tucker Rd

Riverview, FL 33569, USA

Non Refundable - Winter Sneakerball Ticket
$10

TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! The Winter Sneakerball School Dance will be on December 12th in the Rodgers Cafeteria and is open to all Rodgers students. Tickets are $10 and include admission, one slice of pizza, and a water. Tickets are limited and once we reach our maximum attendance, no more tickets will be issued. If you buy a ticket and you are not able to make it, you will not be refunded.

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