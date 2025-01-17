2025 Snow Ball

Corporate sponsorship for the whole year, includes logo inclusion in all events for one calendar year, including all events swag (T shirts, hoodies, etc) Complimentary tickets to ticketed events, booth and table at Tree Streets Block Party and Riverfest, invitation for one year participation in advisory board, and benefits of lower tier company sponsorships

