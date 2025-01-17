2025 Snow Ball

Includes full dinner and seating with other singles, bar service is available l, free ticket for door prize
Includes full dinner and seating with other singles, bar service is available l, free ticket for door prize
Couples dinner
$120
A fancy night out for couples with a cause! 2 tickets at couples table two dinners provided and two tickets to door prize
A fancy night out for couples with a cause! 2 tickets at couples table two dinners provided and two tickets to door prize
Family Dinner 2 adults 2 kids
$180
Special meals for children with couple and child discount, games and activities with supervision, family seating.
Special meals for children with couple and child discount, games and activities with supervision, family seating.
Children's ticket
$30
Best for children 3-13, comes with kids Macaroni dinner, juice, soda or water and loads of activities, crafts and fun!
Best for children 3-13, comes with kids Macaroni dinner, juice, soda or water and loads of activities, crafts and fun!
Event Sponsor Company table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
6 tickets, meals and option for signature cocktail! Company logo at table with additional space for two guests to learn about your business and opportunities
6 tickets, meals and option for signature cocktail! Company logo at table with additional space for two guests to learn about your business and opportunities
Program Sponsor Company Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes company table benefits for Snow Ball event, as well as Company logo on Honduras Outreach Team shirts for 2025 team, social media shout out during 2025 trip.
Includes company table benefits for Snow Ball event, as well as Company logo on Honduras Outreach Team shirts for 2025 team, social media shout out during 2025 trip.
Annual Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Corporate sponsorship for the whole year, includes logo inclusion in all events for one calendar year, including all events swag (T shirts, hoodies, etc) Complimentary tickets to ticketed events, booth and table at Tree Streets Block Party and Riverfest, invitation for one year participation in advisory board, and benefits of lower tier company sponsorships
Corporate sponsorship for the whole year, includes logo inclusion in all events for one calendar year, including all events swag (T shirts, hoodies, etc) Complimentary tickets to ticketed events, booth and table at Tree Streets Block Party and Riverfest, invitation for one year participation in advisory board, and benefits of lower tier company sponsorships
Add a donation for Involved to Impact
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!