2025 Snowmakers Ball

Your ticket to the Snowmakers Ball is more than just entry to an unforgettable evening - it's a way to support early childhood education in our community. Thank you for investing in the future of our youngest learners!
Your ticket to the Snowmakers Ball is more than just entry to an unforgettable evening - it's a way to support early childhood education in our community. Thank you for investing in the future of our youngest learners!
Add a donation for The Kinderwood Program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!