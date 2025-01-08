2025 Soaring 20s Casino Night-Sponsorship

310 Country Club Road

Butler, PA 16002, USA

Fly Boy
$2,500
- Four (4) tickets to the Event - Sponsorship Sign at Registration Table - Business Name listed on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight pinned on SARC Facebook Page
Bees Knees
$1,500
- Two (2) ticket to the Event - Business Name listed on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
The Gobsmacker
$1,000
Donation of the Grand Prize Raffle Prize of the night prize to be valued at least $1000 - Two (2) ticket to the Event - Business Name listed on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Brownie
$800
- Business Name & Logo on a custom digital photo frame at the Event Selfie Station - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Table Sponsor
$700
- Business Name & Logo featured at One of the Game Tables - Business Name listed on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Ritzy
$500
- Business Name listed in BOLD on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Swanky
$250
- Business Name listed on Advertising - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Nifty
$100
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Cat's Pajamas
$50
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
Basket Raffle Donation
Free
Donation of an item for Silent Auction or a basket for the Basket Raffle - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Silent Auction Item
Free
- Donation of an item for Silent Auction - Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program - Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Add a donation for Saxonburg Area Rotary Club

$

