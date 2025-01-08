2025 Soaring 20s Casino Night-Sponsorship

- Four (4) tickets to the Event
- Sponsorship Sign at Registration Table
- Business Name listed on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight pinned on SARC Facebook Page
Bees Knees
$1,500
- Two (2) ticket to the Event
- Business Name listed on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
The Gobsmacker
$1,000
Donation of the Grand Prize Raffle Prize of the night prize to be valued at least $1000
- Two (2) ticket to the Event
- Business Name listed on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Brownie
$800
- Business Name & Logo on a custom digital photo frame at the Event Selfie Station
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Table Sponsor
$700
- Business Name & Logo featured at One of the Game Tables
- Business Name listed on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Ritzy
$500
- Business Name listed in BOLD on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Swanky
$250
- Business Name listed on Advertising
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Nifty
$100
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Cat's Pajamas
$50
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
Basket Raffle Donation
Free
Donation of an item for Silent Auction or a basket for the Basket Raffle
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
Silent Auction Item
Free
- Donation of an item for Silent Auction
- Business Name & Logo listed in Event Program
- Spotlight on SARC Facebook Page
