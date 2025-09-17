2025 SoCal Fun Day

Are you an end user wanting to participate? Add yourself to the End User Interest List and if we have open spots, you'll be contacted. Space is awarded by the Golf Committee and is not made available to vendors.
Sponsorship bundle includes:
One Golf Foursome, 2 Wine Tour Spots, One Dedicated Golf Hole, Tee Box Sign with Logo, one 6ft Table and 2 Chairs at golf hole, 2 tickets for Networking Breakfast (for dedicated hole staff), 2 tickets for 19th Hole Reception Awards Banquet (for dedicated hole staff), Logo on Event Signage, and Social Media Recognition.
Note that Zeffy Fees are Optional and can be changed to $0. The fee suggestion is displayed in two places.
Sponsorship bundle includes: One Golf Foursome OR 4 Wine Tour Spots, One Dedicated Golf Hole, Tee Box Sign with Logo, one 6ft Table and 2 Chairs at golf hole, 2
tickets for Networking Breakfast, 2 tickets for 19th Hole Reception
Awards Banquet, Logo on Event Signage, and Social Media Recognition.
Sponsorship bundle includes: Two Golfers OR 2 Wine Tour Spots, One Dedicated Golf Hole, Tee Box Sign with Logo, one 6ft Table and 2 Chairs at golf hole, 2
tickets for Networking Breakfast, 2 tickets for 19th Hole Reception
Awards Banquet, Logo on Event Signage, and Social Media Recognition.
Company logo on general event day signage and on Winery Bus Signage.
Verbal recognition at Networking Breakfast.
2 tickets to Networking Breakfast
Social Media recognition.
Company logo on general event day signage and on Winery Bus Signage.
Verbal recognition at 19th Hole Reception Awards Banquet.
2 Tickets to Dinner Banquet
Social Media recognition.
Company logo on general event day signage and on Winery Bus Signage.
Verbal recognition at Lunch and 19th Hole Reception Awards Banquet.
Verbal recognition on Winery buses in the morning and afternoon.
Opportunity to provide a Bus Captain and to create a theme for your bus.
Includes 2 wine-tasting tickets (Bus Captain plus one).
Social Media recognition.
Company logo on general event day signage and on Winery Bus Signage.
Verbal recognition at Lunch and 19th Hole Banquet.
2 Tickets to Winery Lunch.
Social Media recognition.
Admits one person for the Winery Experience. Includes Welcome Breakfast, one seat on a bus, wine tastings, lunch, and banquet.
Tee Box Sign with Logo, one 6ft Table and 2 Chairs at golf hole, 2 tickets for Networking Breakfast (for dedicated hole staff), 2 tickets for 19th Hole Reception Awards Banquet (for dedicated hole staff), Logo on Event Signage, and Social Media Recognition.
Sponsor sign placed in high visibility area (e.g. placed along course driving path, at putting green, or near registration area).
Golf Foursome, shotgun start.
Includes Welcome Breakfast, 4 golfers on the same team, and post round banquet.
Single Golfer, will be placed on a team at the Committee's discretion.
Includes Welcome Breakfast, 1 golfer, and post round banquet.
Donate a logo item for the golfer SWAG bags. Suggestions: balls, tees,
sunscreen, bags, koozies, towels, hand sanitizer, hats, lip balm
144 golfers expected
