2025 Soccer Mundial

Grants entry for your team to participate in the competition. Must have a minimum of 7 players on the field, maximum of 10 players on the team. Include all player names in your registration. ALL teams must register by July 19th !!!
This is a great opportunity to showcase your culinary creations to a multicultural crowd celebrating unity through sport and culture. Interested in being part of the flavor and fun? Register here to reserve your spot!
Whether you're selling gear, apparel, merch, or giving away swag, this international soccer tournament is the perfect place to connect with fans and players alike. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your brand at this exciting summer event. Reserve your spot today to set up your table/tent at the event.
Come support and cheer on your family and friends!
