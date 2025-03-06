2025 Society of the Lees of Virginia Annual Meeting

Raffle will be conducted at the reception Saturday evening. You do NOT need to be present to win (((note, not sure if this is true or not)))). We will be selling raffle tickets on this registration form as well as at the events. The funds will go towards the support of the New Education Scholar Fund.

Raffle will be conducted at the reception Saturday evening. You do NOT need to be present to win (((note, not sure if this is true or not)))). We will be selling raffle tickets on this registration form as well as at the events. The funds will go towards the support of the New Education Scholar Fund.

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