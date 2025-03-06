2025 Society of the Lees of Virginia Annual Meeting

Reception: 6pm-6:30pm & includes an open bar.
Dinner: 7pm-8:30pm entree & includes open bar.
Dinner choices will be sent after registration closes.
Reception: 6pm-6:30pm & includes an open bar.
Dinner: 7pm-8:30pm entree & includes open bar.
Dinner choices will be sent after registration closes.
Friday Dinner - Child 12 & Under (free)
Free
No charge for children 12 & under.. Meal to be determined.
No charge for children 12 & under.. Meal to be determined.
Saturday Lunch at Annual Meeting - Adult
$1.20
After the annual meeting and a speech from "President James Monroe," we will have box lunches at 12:30pm. It will be a gluten free salad, various sandwiches choices, a fruit cup, chips and a cookie. Lunch will end at 2pm.
After the annual meeting and a speech from "President James Monroe," we will have box lunches at 12:30pm. It will be a gluten free salad, various sandwiches choices, a fruit cup, chips and a cookie. Lunch will end at 2pm.
Saturday Lunch at Annual Meeting - Child 12 & Under (free)
Free
No charge for children 12 & under. Meal to be determined. After the annual meeting and a speech from "President James Monroe," we will have box lunches at 12:30pm. It will be a gluten free salad, various sandwiches choices, a fruit cup, chips and a cookie. Lunch will end at 2pm.
No charge for children 12 & under. Meal to be determined. After the annual meeting and a speech from "President James Monroe," we will have box lunches at 12:30pm. It will be a gluten free salad, various sandwiches choices, a fruit cup, chips and a cookie. Lunch will end at 2pm.
Raffle tickets
$5
Raffle will be conducted at the reception Saturday evening. You do NOT need to be present to win (((note, not sure if this is true or not)))). We will be selling raffle tickets on this registration form as well as at the events. The funds will go towards the support of the New Education Scholar Fund.
Raffle will be conducted at the reception Saturday evening. You do NOT need to be present to win (((note, not sure if this is true or not)))). We will be selling raffle tickets on this registration form as well as at the events. The funds will go towards the support of the New Education Scholar Fund.
Saturday Reception Dinner - Adult
$1.50
Saturday night, we will have our Dinner/Dance at the Courtyard Marriott.
The open bar reception will be from 6-7pm. After that, dinner will be a buffet with an open bar.
Saturday night, we will have our Dinner/Dance at the Courtyard Marriott.
The open bar reception will be from 6-7pm. After that, dinner will be a buffet with an open bar.
Saturday Reception Dinner - Child 12 & under (free)
Free
No charge for children 12 & under. Saturday night, we will have our Dinner/Dance at the Courtyard Marriott.
The open bar reception will be from 6-7pm. After that, dinner will be a buffet with an open bar.
No charge for children 12 & under. Saturday night, we will have our Dinner/Dance at the Courtyard Marriott.
The open bar reception will be from 6-7pm. After that, dinner will be a buffet with an open bar.
Saturday Bus Tour of Civil War Battlefield
$1.20
There are several options for the afternoon. One option we will be offering is a bus tour of the Fredericksburg Civil War battlefield, which
has been studied around the world for how it was planned and fought. It will take about 2 - 2.5 hours.
There are several options for the afternoon. One option we will be offering is a bus tour of the Fredericksburg Civil War battlefield, which
has been studied around the world for how it was planned and fought. It will take about 2 - 2.5 hours.
Add a donation for Society Of The Lees Of Virginia
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