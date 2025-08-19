Association of Muslim Chaplains

2025 Sohaib Sultan Suhba Retreat

801 Camp Dickenson Ln

Fries, VA 24330, USA

Full Package Single Ticket (female dormitory bunk)
$300
  • Lodging 
  • Meals
  • Childcare
  • Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window
  • Activities (archery, biking, climbing wall, zip line)
  • Unlimited tea/chai/çay

Not covered: linens, additional travel costs


If you are registering for multiple bunks to accommodate your family, use the appropriate coupon code (found in the event description to the left) at checkout to reduce the fee to the $500 family rate

Full Package Single Ticket (male dormitory bunk)
$300
  • Lodging 
  • Meals
  • Childcare
  • Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window
  • Activities (archery, biking, climbing wall, zip line)
  • Unlimited tea/chai/çay

Not covered: linens, additional travel costs


If you are registering for multiple bunks to accommodate your family, use the appropriate coupon code (found in the event description to the left) at checkout to reduce the fee to the $500 family rate

Full Package Couples Ticket (private room, 2 twin beds)
$500

This ticket should be purchased for two adults ONLY, and includes:

  • Lodging in private room (2 twin beds)
  • Meals
  • Childcare
  • Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window
  • Activities (archery, biking, climbing wall, zip line)
  • Unlimited tea/chai/çay

Not covered: Private bathroom, linens, additional travel costs


Note: These rooms are very small and cannot accommodate a crib/playpen/floor sleeper.


Priority consideration will be given to families traveling with young children in the event of a room shortage.

Program Only Adult Ticket (lodging not included)
$100
  • Meals
  • Childcare
  • Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window
  • Activities (archery, biking, climbing wall, zip line)
  • Unlimited tea/chai/cay
Program Only Child Ticket (lodging not included)
$45
  • Meals
  • Childcare
  • Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window
  • Age-appropriate activities

