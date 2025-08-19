2025 Sohaib Sultan Suhba Retreat

This ticket should be purchased for two adults ONLY, and includes:

Lodging in private room (2 twin beds)

Meals

Childcare

Transportation to/from airport if flying within designated window

Activities (archery, biking, climbing wall, zip line)

Unlimited tea/chai/çay

Not covered: Private bathroom, linens, additional travel costs





Note: These rooms are very small and cannot accommodate a crib/playpen/floor sleeper.





Priority consideration will be given to families traveling with young children in the event of a room shortage.