2025 Sonoma FFA Drive Thru BBQ

Includes: 1 whole tri-tip, beans, salad, bread, and dessert.
Complete THIS form to pay by credit card, apple or google pay. Additional fee to support the platform is NOT required! $65 is the total price for this fundraiser. Change the 17% default answer to "other"
Venmo: @sonomavalleyFFA To pay by Check, Venmo, or Cash Click "More Details"
Includes: 1 whole tri-tip, beans, salad, bread, and dessert.
Complete THIS form to pay by credit card, apple or google pay. Additional fee to support the platform is NOT required! $65 is the total price for this fundraiser. Change the 17% default answer to "other"
Venmo: @sonomavalleyFFA To pay by Check, Venmo, or Cash Click "More Details"
Add a donation for Sonoma FFA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!