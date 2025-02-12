2025 South Carolina Scholastic Esports State Championship

316 S Beltline Blvd

Columbia, SC 29205, USA

Smash Bros Team
$30
Super Smash Team will have 3 players plus one optional sub on the roster.
Rocket League Team
$30
Rocket League Team will have 3 players plus one optional sub on the roster.

