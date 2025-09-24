2025 South Shore Seahawks Golf Tournament

1 player, 9 holes of golf with a cart, includes dinner and after party!
4 players, 9 holes of golf with carts, includes dinner and after party!
Can't golf with us? Come for the after party! Includes a 3 course dinner plus dessert for 1.
Includes 2 sponsored foursomes and dinner for all players, a speaking opportunity, name / logo on all channels and materials, spoken recognition, and premier signage at the event.
Includes 2 sponsored foursomes and dinner for all players, name / logo on all channels and materials, spoken recognition, and prominent hole signage.
Includes 1 sponsored foursome and dinner for all players, name / logo on web and social media, spoken recognition, and hole signage.
Includes 1 sponsored foursome and dinner for all players, name / logo on web and social media, and hole signage.
Includes a sign with your name / logo at a tee and also on our website and social media.
Become a Seahawks Booster and you name will be displayed on our Booster Roll Call at our event. Also take the opportunity to send supportive messages to your favorite Seahawk or team this season via social media and at our year-end celebration.
