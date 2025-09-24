2025 South Shore Seahawks Golf Tournament

250 Driftway

Scituate, MA 02066, USA

Single Golfer
$150

1 player, 9 holes of golf with a cart, includes dinner and after party!

Golf Foursome
$600
4 players, 9 holes of golf with carts, includes dinner and after party!

After Party
$100

Can't golf with us? Come for the after party! Includes a 3 course dinner plus dessert for 1.

Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
Includes 2 sponsored foursomes and dinner for all players, a speaking opportunity, name / logo on all channels and materials, spoken recognition, and premier signage at the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Includes 2 sponsored foursomes and dinner for all players, name / logo on all channels and materials, spoken recognition, and prominent hole signage.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes 1 sponsored foursome and dinner for all players, name / logo on web and social media, spoken recognition, and hole signage.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes 1 sponsored foursome and dinner for all players, name / logo on web and social media, and hole signage.

Hole Sponsorship
$500

Includes a sign with your name / logo at a tee and also on our website and social media.

Seahawks Booster Membership
$250

Become a Seahawks Booster and you name will be displayed on our Booster Roll Call at our event. Also take the opportunity to send supportive messages to your favorite Seahawk or team this season via social media and at our year-end celebration.

