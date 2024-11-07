2025 Sparkle Sip and Savor

Perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a relaxed evening out! This ticket grants one person access to Sparkle Sip and Savor, where you’ll enjoy a variety of wines, spirits, and tasty bites throughout the night. Come solo or meet up with friends for a fun, flavor-filled experience, all while supporting a wonderful cause.
Couples Ticket
$75
Ideal for two! This ticket provides entry for two people to enjoy an evening of wines, spirits, and delicious hors d’oeuvres. Whether you're coming with a partner, friend, or family member, this ticket promises a night of shared tastings and memories—plus the chance to make a meaningful impact together.
