SPB's Annual Summer Fundraiser: Luau for the Longer, Wider, Deeper Project

Mingle with VIP peers at the premium happy hour 5-6pm, receive a fresh lei from Hawaii, a delicious raw bar display, live music, dinner, hula dancing, and 4 complimentary drink tickets.
Mingle with VIP peers at the premium happy hour 5-6pm, receive a fresh lei from Hawaii, a delicious raw bar display, live music, dinner, hula dancing, and 4 complimentary drink tickets.
Standard Ticket
$300
Dinner, hula dancing, and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Dinner, hula dancing, and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
1st Time Attendee Ticket
$150
Dinner, hula dancing, and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Dinner, hula dancing, and 2 complimentary drink tickets.
Under 30 Years Old Ticket
$50
Dinner, hula dancing, and 1 complimentary drink ticket. 50 tickets available at this age range. RSVP before we sell out!
Dinner, hula dancing, and 1 complimentary drink ticket. 50 tickets available at this age range. RSVP before we sell out!
Lei for Pay
$30
Buy a fresh lei straight from Hawaii to wear during the party! Deadline to order is 6/30.
Buy a fresh lei straight from Hawaii to wear during the party! Deadline to order is 6/30.
Moana Bronze Sponsor Level
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Kai Silver Event Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Nalu Gold Event Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Molokaʻi Platinum Event Sponsorship
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Secure a sponsorship to showcase your business or family name while supporting a worthy cause, with your the name prominently displayed at the event and a table reserved for your group. Come to our premium VIP happy hour plus dinner, hula dancing, and 4 drink tickets per attendee.
Add a donation for Save Popponesset Bay
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!