2025 Speakeasy Sponsorship

Mob Boss
$1,000
2 tickets for the Speakeasy • Cocktail named in your honor • Presenting credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts • Premium VIP Gift • Private invitation to NEDT rehearsal for 4 • Tickets for up to 4 to WORKS 2025
Big Cheese
$500
2 tickets for the Speakeasy • Sponsor credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts • Private invitation to NEDT rehearsal for 2 • Tickets for 2 to WORKS 2025
Cat's Meow
$250
2 tickets for the Speakeasy • Sponsor credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts • Tickets for 2 to WORKS 2025

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!