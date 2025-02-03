2025 Speakeasy Sponsorship

2 tickets for the Speakeasy
• Cocktail named in your honor
• Presenting credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts
• Premium VIP Gift
• Private invitation to NEDT rehearsal for 4
• Tickets for up to 4 to WORKS 2025
Big Cheese
$500
2 tickets for the Speakeasy
• Sponsor credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts
• Private invitation to NEDT rehearsal for 2
• Tickets for 2 to WORKS 2025
Cat's Meow
$250
2 tickets for the Speakeasy
• Sponsor credit in program book, event video screens, NEDT’s website and eblasts
• Tickets for 2 to WORKS 2025
