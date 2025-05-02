2025 Spice Up for Service Dinner

We’re thrilled to have you join us at the Spice Up for Service Dinner! Your participation helps us advance our mission of creating career pathways for Birmingham residents. While general admission is free, we invite you to support our career coaching programs with a donation.
2 Hours of Career Coaching for 1 Job Seeker
$50
$50 = $200 in Economic Impact = 2 hours of career coaching for 1 job seeker. Your investment helps increase the earning potential of local residents, leading to higher wages and stronger local spending power.
Double Your Impact
$100
$100 = $400 in Economic Impact = 4 hours of career coaching for 2 job seekers. Your contribution helps reduce dependency on public assistance by placing residents in stable, well-paying jobs.
Make 5X the Impact
$250
$250 = $1,000 in Economic Impact = 10 hours of career coaching for 5 job seekers. Your support helps participants earn 20-30% more annually, which in turn strengthens the local economy.
MAKE 10X THE IMPACT
$500
$500 = $2,000 in Economic Impact = 20 hours of career coaching for 10 job seekers. This investment provides long-term economic mobility, helping people build sustainable careers and break cycles of poverty.
