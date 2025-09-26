2025 Spirit of Giving Raffle

Don’t miss your chance to take home a Golden Ticket item! Only a limited number of golden tickets will be sold, giving you higher odds of winning this high value item.
Wine About It
This basket is sure to be enjoyed by any wine lover:
-Private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More location of choice
-Tour and tasting for 4 guests at Lost Oak Winery in Burleson
-$150 Winc wine gift card
Donated By: Total Wine and More, Lost Oak Winery, Ashley Butler
Value: $800
Don’t miss your chance to take home a Golden Ticket item! Only a limited number of golden tickets will be sold, giving you higher odds of winning this high value item.
Multi-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing
Indulge in a TEXAS Style Steakhouse Experience, paired with fantastic wines procured from Mr. Mercer’s extensive cellar. The winner of this lot will not be disappointed. Hosted by the Mercer and the Weitzer Families for up to 8 people. Date and final menu to be agreed upon by item winner and hosts. Host will do best to accommodate dietary needs.
Donated By: The Mercer and Weitzer Families
Value: $1,600
Don’t miss your chance to take home a Golden Ticket item! Only a limited number of golden tickets will be sold, giving you higher odds of winning this high value item.
Take Off and Travel
See the world, take a break, visit family. It's up to you!
-100,000 Aadvantage Miles added right to your account!
Donated By: American Airlines
Value: $2,750
Add 24 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!
Add 16 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!
Add 8 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!
Make some Pour Decisions with this basket from the Supervision team:
-$250 in scratch off tickets
-$50 Domino’s Gift Card
-$50 Whataburger Gift Card
-Yeti Daytrip Cooler
-Yeti Camo Colster
-Yeti Camo Rambler
-Yeti Shot Glasses
-Macallan Classic Cut 2024 edition
-Grand Napa Pinot Noir 2020
-Woodford Reserve, 375 ml
-Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagna
-Don Julio Blanco, 1 liter
-Tito’s Vodka, 1 liter
-Rumchata, 750 ml
-Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherries
-High Noon 12 pack
-Divina jalapeno stuffed olives
Value: $1,000
Digital Solutions and IT has put together everything you need for a night in and a night cap. Raise your glasses because this package is the spirit!
Wine and Spirits:
-Apothic Inferno Red Wine
-Hall Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Wine
-Maddalena Cabernet Sauvignon White Wine
-Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir Wine
-Quinta das Carvalhas Tawny Porto Wine
-Slate Chardonnay Wine
-Belvedere Organic Vodka
-Silver Star Vodka
-The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Scotch
-Bonfire Cinnamon Infused Rum
-Cabo Wabo Tequila
-The Shin Blended Japanese Whiskey
-Angels Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
-Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey
Check out the item in person to see the included bar cart, glasses, accessories, and more!
Value: $795
Go country at the Fort Worth Stockyards with this basket from the Marketing team:
-Cavender’s $300 gift card, lanyard, lens cloth, bottle opener, koozie, and drawstring bag
-50% off 40x felt hat from American Hat Company ($375 value)
-Los Vaqueros $40 gift card, and free queso certificates
-$25 Billy Bob’s T-shirt, Durango long neck koozie, and pop socket
Value: $740
Take in the sights and lights this holiday season in downtown Fort Worth:
-Voucher for 4 tickets to The Nutcracker at 8 pm Dec. 26, 2025 at Bass Hall
-One night stay with parking at The Worthington Renaissance
Donated By: Texas Ballet Theatre, The Worthington Renaissance
Value: $491
Head downtown for a night of music and fine dining:
-4 tickets to Mozart and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony on Friday, November 21st, 2025 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall
-Dinner for two at Grace, $150 value
Donated By: Fort Worth Symphony and Orchestra, Grace
Value: $490
Round up your friends for a true Fort Worth experience:
-Set of (2) general admisison passes for 4 guests to a concert of choice at Billy Bob's Texas
-2 Dry Run Tickets good for any history tour pub crawls in the Stockyards
-$50 gift certificate to Second Rodeo brewing
-Saddleback Leather "Walker's Pouch"
Donated By: Fort Worth Crawling, Second Rodeo Brewing, Saddleback Leather
Value: $479
Let the golf lover in your life enjoy this basket which includes a round of golf for 4 people at Decordova Bend, golf balls and tees, and the accessories you need to last the day!
Donated By: Recruiting and Onboarding
Value: $430
Enjoy a one-night stay at Hyatt Place TCU and enjoy the food and coffee in the area. Package includes:
-One night stay at Hyatt Place TCU, certain blackout dates
-$50 gift card to Lot 12 rooftop bar
-$50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse
-$25 gift card to Match Point Coffee
Donated By: Hyatt Place TCU, Roger's Roundhouse, Match Point Coffee
Value: $425
Shop til you drop with this gift card basket:
-$100 to Dick's Sporting Goods
-$50 to NFL Shop
-$25 to Michael's
-$25 to Total Wine
-$25 to DoorDash
-$25 to Starbucks
-$25 to Amazon
-$25 to Home Depot
-$25 to Bass Pro Shop
-$25 to TJ Maxx
-$25 to Best Buy
-$25 to Kohl's
-$20 dining card to KFC
Donated By: Marketing
Value: $420
Grab your clubs and three friends for four rounds of golf with carts at Texas Rangers Golf Club — valid anytime Monday–Thursday and after 1 p.m. Friday–Sunday.
Donated By: Amie Ramsey
Value: $400
Field Force Training has provided everything a coffee lover needs…. And more! This basket includes:
-Keurig Coffee Maker
-Italian Coffee Maker
-Milk Frother
-Pitcher Tea Infuser
-Assorted K-cup coffees
-Assorted bags of coffee
-Assorted teas
-Assorted syrups
-Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur
-Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur
-3 Coffee books
-Mug Warmer
-4 Mugs
-Reusable coffee Pods
-Small Tea Cup Infusers
-2 Gourmet Honey Stirrers
-Wafer Rolls - Vanilla
-Red Radio Flyer Wagon
-$15.00 Kahawa Coffee gift card
Full product list available in person.
Value: $400
Enjoy a night out in Fort Worth:
-Set of (2) general admission passes for 4 guests to a concert of choice at Billy Bob's Texas
-Two tickets to "Blooms and Beats" at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Friday, November 14th
-$50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse
Donated By: Force for Good, Roger's Roundhouse, Billy Bob's
Value: $380
First Command's Legal department has ruled and you need more caffeine in your life! This basket can help and it includes:
-Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker
-12 oz coffee mug
-Brad's Irish Roasted Coffee
-Café Du Monde k-cups
-Coffee crisp candy bar
-Coffee stroopwafels
-Elmhurst Oat Milk
-Espresso biscottie
-Espresso wafer cookies
-Mocha vanilla coffee spoons
-Torani Mini coffee lovers syrups
-Walker's shortbread cookies
-World Market coffee variety pack
Value: $375
Enjoy a cooking class for 2 at The Cookery Fort Worth and a $100 Winc wine gift card for your perfect foodie night out.
Donated By: The Cookery, Ashley Butler
Value: $370
Enjoy a little of what the Big-D has to offer with this package:
-Unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+ to the Perot Museum for a year
-Admission for 4 to the George W. Bush Presidential Center
-Scavenger Hunt for 10
Donated By: Perot Museum, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Let's Roam
Value: $369
Experience the Fairmount neighborhood like never, package includes:
-Glassblowing class for 2 at SiNaCa studios
-Two all day passes for an electric bike rental from Pedego
Donated By: SiNaCa Studios, Pedego Electric Bikes Fort Worth
Value: $350
Grab your clubs and three friends for four rounds of golf with carts at Tierra Verde Golf Club — valid anytime Monday–Thursday and after 1 p.m. Friday–Sunday.
Donated By: Amie Ramsey
Value: $350
Enjoy the best of what fall has to offer with this autumn themed basket from Compliance, Licensing, and Quality Management:
-$50 Hobby Lobby gift card
-$30 Starbucks gift card
-Happy Fall wreath
-Autumn leaves lighted tree
-Autumn print blanket
-Pumpkin pillow
-Set of 4 autumn mugs
-Scented candle
-Large basket
-Table wreath center piece
-Mini scarecrow and 2 scarecrow figurines
-Set of 2 recipe cutting boards
-2 tabletop pumpkins
-2 autumn sprays
-Autumn banner
-2 pumpkin wire picture holders
Value: $350
Sharpen your skills with a three-month membership to Defender Outdoors’ state-of-the-art, climate-controlled indoor shooting range.
Donated By: Defender Outdoors
Value: $325
Treat yourself from head to toe and take home this package:
-$150 gift card to Gorjana
-Kendra Scott "Kelly Hoop" earrings in silver
-Complimentary blowout at Dry Bar
-$25 gift card to Match Point Coffee
Donated By: Gorjana, Kendra Scott, DryBar, Match Point Coffee
Value: $320
Treat yourself to self care with this package which contains:
-60 minute signature service at Milk + Honey
-One complimentary blowout at Dry Bar
-Avoca coffee mug and beans
Donated By: Milk + Honey, DryBar, Avoca
Value: $307
Enjoy a night out thanks to your friends in Financial Services. This package includes:
-2 Night Stay at the Three Danes Inn
-4 Amphibian Stage Theatre Tickets
-$100 gift card to Tim Love's Restaurants
-Over Night bag
-4 Coyote Drive-In Passes
-Bottle of Wine and set of 4 wine glasses
-Candle, blanket, cozy socks, eye pads
-Apple Air Tag
-Freeze dried dark chocolate covered strawberries
Donated By: Financial Services
Value: $864
Take a sip of what the Fort Worth spirits and brewery scene has to offer:
-Tour and Tasting for 4 at Acre Distilling
-Tour and Tasting for 4 at TX Whiskey, Wednesday-Friday
-Tour and Tasting for 4 at Cowtown Brewery
-Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka, 750 ml
-Two Minnie's London Dry Gin, 750 ml
Donated By: Acre Distilling, TX Whiskey, Cowtown Brewery
Value: $291
Enjoy a moment to yourself. This package includes:
(1) 50-minute Swedish massage
(1) 50-minute Signature Facial
Valid at any Hand & Stone location.
Donated By: Tracy May
Value: $279
Travel the world without leaving Fort Worth and enjoy the culinary delights at The Shops at Clearfork. Package includes:
-$100 gift card to Rise no 3
-$100 gift card to Fixe Southern House
-$50 gift card to Malai Kitchen
Donated By: Rise no. 3, Fixe Southern house, Malai Kitchen
Value: $250
Have a day out or in with your family and enjoy:
-Set of 4 admission passes to Coyote Drive-In
-Set of 4 admission passes to Fort Worth Botanic Garden
-Admission for 2 to the Fort Worth Zoo
-Admission for 2 to Play Street Museum
-Two at-home slime kits
-A dozen cupcakes from Susie Cakes
Donated By: Coyote Drive-In, Force for Good, Fort Worth Zoo, Play Street Museum, Susie Cakes
Value: $238
Enjoy what Alliance Town Center and the surrounding area has to offer:
-$50 in gift cards to Portillo's and swag
-$25 Pluckers gift card
-Meal for 2 at Black Bear Diner, $60 value
-2 coupons for Free Bowling at Bowlero Watauga
Donated By: Portillo's Pluckers, Black Bear Diner, Bowlero
Value: $230
Hit the town and have some fun with:
-$50 voucher for Class Axe Dallas
-$50 voucher for Great Room Escape
-Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt
Donated By: Class Axe Dallas, Great Room Escape, Let's Roam
Value: $200
Take a bite out of the spicier things in life:
-Dinner for two at Chuy's
-$20 gift card at Abuelo's
-Mrs. Renfro's gift basket with assorted products
Donated By: Chuy's, Abuelo's, First Command Educational Foundation
Value: $180
Go courtside with the Texas Legends:
-Four tickets to any Texas Legends game of the 2025-2026 season played at Comerica Center in Frisco
-$50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory to enjoy a meal before or after the game
Donated By: Texas Legends, Cheesecake Factory
Value: $175
Enjoy a dining experience at Mira Vista Country Club with a $150 dining voucher.
Donated By: Mira Vista Country Club
Value: $150
Add some accessories to your closet with this Brighton Velveteen Love tote, Heavenly Cross Necklace, and Goldie Wing Earrings.
Donated By: Belinda Saunders
Value: $296
Keep your car pristine with (5) Platinum Car Washes at White Water Car Wash, your choice of location.
Donated By: White Water Car Wash
Value: $145
For a fresh and colorful twist on a night out with a friend, Plant & Sip lends a helping hand by facilitating a planting event for you to enjoy. From terrariums to wreath making, to all things in between.
This package includes 2 tickets to any of Plant and Sips public events, schedule on their website. Also includes a decorative pillow.
Donated By: Plant and Sip
Value: $130
Take off the day and savor the evening. This package includes:
-Catch All leather tray from Saddleback Leather Company
-Bottle of Acre Distilling Whiskey, 750 ml
Donated By: Saddleback Leather Co., Acre Distilling
Value: $129
Make some new weekend plans for brunch:
-$50 gift card to Tricky Fish
-$50 gift card to Blue Mesa
Donated By: Tricky Fish, First Command Educational Foundation
Value: $100
Let every member of your family relax, snack and unwind.
This package includes:
-For her: Cozy blanket, spa tools, candle, and bath bomb
-For him: Jerky sampler from Jerky.com
-For the kids: Urban accents movie night popcorn set
Donated By: Adoption Team
Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!