2025 Spirit of Giving Raffle

Golden Raffle Item- Wine About It
$25

Don’t miss your chance to take home a Golden Ticket item! Only a limited number of golden tickets will be sold, giving you higher odds of winning this high value item.

 

Wine About It

 

This basket is sure to be enjoyed by any wine lover:

-Private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More location of choice

-Tour and tasting for 4 guests at Lost Oak Winery in Burleson

-$150 Winc wine gift card

 

Donated By: Total Wine and More, Lost Oak Winery, Ashley Butler

 

Value: $800 

Golden Raffle Item- Multi-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing
$25

Multi-Course Dinner & Wine Pairing

 

Indulge in a TEXAS Style Steakhouse Experience, paired with fantastic wines procured from Mr. Mercer’s extensive cellar. The winner of this lot will not be disappointed. Hosted by the Mercer and the Weitzer Families for up to 8 people. Date and final menu to be agreed upon by item winner and hosts. Host will do best to accommodate dietary needs.

 

Donated By: The Mercer and Weitzer Families

 

Value: $1,600

Golden Raffle Item- Take Off and Travel
$25

Take Off and Travel

 

See the world, take a break, visit family. It's up to you!


-100,000 Aadvantage Miles added right to your account!

 

Donated By: American Airlines

 

Value: $2,750

24 Hours of Additional PTO
$5

Add 24 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!

16 Hours of Additional PTO
$5

Add 16 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!

8 Hours of Additional PTO
$3

Add 8 hours of extra PTO to your ADP!

Pour Decisions
$5

Make some Pour Decisions with this basket from the Supervision team:


-$250 in scratch off tickets

-$50 Domino’s Gift Card

-$50 Whataburger Gift Card

-Yeti Daytrip Cooler

-Yeti Camo Colster

-Yeti Camo Rambler

-Yeti Shot Glasses

-Macallan Classic Cut 2024 edition

-Grand Napa Pinot Noir 2020

-Woodford Reserve, 375 ml

-Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagna

-Don Julio Blanco, 1 liter

-Tito’s Vodka, 1 liter

-Rumchata, 750 ml

-Ole Smoky Moonshine Cherries

-High Noon 12 pack

-Divina jalapeno stuffed olives


Value: $1,000

That's the Spirit!
$5

Digital Solutions and IT has put together everything you need for a night in and a night cap. Raise your glasses because this package is the spirit!


Wine and Spirits:  

-Apothic Inferno Red Wine

-Hall Sauvignon Blanc 2023 Wine

-Maddalena Cabernet Sauvignon White Wine

-Misfits and Mavens Pinot Noir Wine

-Quinta das Carvalhas Tawny Porto Wine

-Slate Chardonnay Wine

 -Belvedere Organic Vodka

-Silver Star Vodka

 -The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Scotch

 -Bonfire Cinnamon Infused Rum

 -Cabo Wabo Tequila

 -The Shin Blended Japanese Whiskey

-Angels Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

-Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey


Check out the item in person to see the included bar cart, glasses, accessories, and more!


Value: $795

Fort Worth Stockyards
$5

Go country at the Fort Worth Stockyards with this basket from the Marketing team:


-Cavender’s $300 gift card, lanyard, lens cloth, bottle opener, koozie, and drawstring bag

-50% off 40x felt hat from American Hat Company ($375 value)

-Los Vaqueros $40 gift card, and free queso certificates

-$25 Billy Bob’s T-shirt, Durango long neck koozie, and pop socket


Value: $740

A Holiday Downtown
$5

Take in the sights and lights this holiday season in downtown Fort Worth:


-Voucher for 4 tickets to The Nutcracker at 8 pm Dec. 26, 2025 at Bass Hall

-One night stay with parking at The Worthington Renaissance


Donated By: Texas Ballet Theatre, The Worthington Renaissance


Value: $491

Maestros and Meals
$5

Head downtown for a night of music and fine dining:


-4 tickets to Mozart and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony on Friday, November 21st, 2025 at 7:30 pm at Bass Performance Hall

-Dinner for two at Grace, $150 value


Donated By: Fort Worth Symphony and Orchestra, Grace


Value: $490

The Stockyards Stroll
$5

Round up your friends for a true Fort Worth experience:


-Set of (2) general admisison passes for 4 guests to a concert of choice at Billy Bob's Texas

-2 Dry Run Tickets good for any history tour pub crawls in the Stockyards

-$50 gift certificate to Second Rodeo brewing

-Saddleback Leather "Walker's Pouch"


Donated By: Fort Worth Crawling, Second Rodeo Brewing, Saddleback Leather


Value: $479

Fore Players Only
$5

Let the golf lover in your life enjoy this basket which includes a round of golf for 4 people at Decordova Bend, golf balls and tees, and the accessories you need to last the day!


Donated By: Recruiting and Onboarding


Value: $430

Eat, Sip, Stay: TCU Edition
$5

Enjoy a one-night stay at Hyatt Place TCU and enjoy the food and coffee in the area. Package includes:


-One night stay at Hyatt Place TCU, certain blackout dates

-$50 gift card to Lot 12 rooftop bar

-$50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse

-$25 gift card to Match Point Coffee


Donated By: Hyatt Place TCU, Roger's Roundhouse, Match Point Coffee


Value: $425

Gift Card Extravaganza
$5

Shop til you drop with this gift card basket:


-$100 to Dick's Sporting Goods

-$50 to NFL Shop

-$25 to Michael's

-$25 to Total Wine

-$25 to DoorDash

-$25 to Starbucks

-$25 to Amazon

-$25 to Home Depot

-$25 to Bass Pro Shop

-$25 to TJ Maxx

-$25 to Best Buy

-$25 to Kohl's

-$20 dining card to KFC


Donated By: Marketing


Value: $420

Fore and Four! At Texas Rangers Golf Club
$5

Grab your clubs and three friends for four rounds of golf with carts at Texas Rangers Golf Club — valid anytime Monday–Thursday and after 1 p.m. Friday–Sunday.


Donated By: Amie Ramsey


Value: $400

Take Life One Sip At a Time
$5

Field Force Training has provided everything a coffee lover needs…. And more! This basket includes:

-Keurig Coffee Maker
-Italian Coffee Maker
-Milk Frother
-Pitcher Tea Infuser
-Assorted K-cup coffees
-Assorted bags of coffee
-Assorted teas
-Assorted syrups
-Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur
-Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur
-3 Coffee books
-Mug Warmer
-4 Mugs
-Reusable coffee Pods
-Small Tea Cup Infusers
-2 Gourmet Honey Stirrers
-Wafer Rolls - Vanilla
-Red Radio Flyer Wagon
-$15.00 Kahawa Coffee gift card

Full product list available in person.


Value: $400

Tunes Around Town
$5

Enjoy a night out in Fort Worth:

-Set of (2) general admission passes for 4 guests to a concert of choice at Billy Bob's Texas
-Two tickets to "Blooms and Beats" at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Friday, November 14th
-$50 gift card to Roger's Roundhouse


Donated By: Force for Good, Roger's Roundhouse, Billy Bob's


Value: $380

The Verdict Is… Caffeine
$5

First Command's Legal department has ruled and you need more caffeine in your life! This basket can help and it includes:

-Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker
-12 oz coffee mug
-Brad's Irish Roasted Coffee
-Café Du Monde k-cups
-Coffee crisp candy bar
-Coffee stroopwafels
-Elmhurst Oat Milk
-Espresso biscottie
-Espresso wafer cookies
-Mocha vanilla coffee spoons
-Torani Mini coffee lovers syrups
-Walker's shortbread cookies
-World Market coffee variety pack


Value: $375

Corks and Courses
$5

Enjoy a cooking class for 2 at The Cookery Fort Worth and a $100 Winc wine gift card for your perfect foodie night out.


Donated By: The Cookery, Ashley Butler


Value: $370

A Day in Dallas
$5

Enjoy a little of what the Big-D has to offer with this package:

-Unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+ to the Perot Museum for a year
-Admission for 4 to the George W. Bush Presidential Center
-Scavenger Hunt for 10


Donated By: Perot Museum, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Let's Roam


Value: $369

Glass and Gears
$5

Experience the Fairmount neighborhood like never, package includes:

-Glassblowing class for 2 at SiNaCa studios
-Two all day passes for an electric bike rental from Pedego 


Donated By: SiNaCa Studios, Pedego Electric Bikes Fort Worth


Value: $350

Fore and Four! At Tierra Verde Golf Club
$5

Grab your clubs and three friends for four rounds of golf with carts at Tierra Verde Golf Club — valid anytime Monday–Thursday and after 1 p.m. Friday–Sunday.


Donated By: Amie Ramsey


Value: $350

Let's Give 'em Pumpkin to Talk About
$5

Enjoy the best of what fall has to offer with this autumn themed basket from Compliance, Licensing, and Quality Management:

-$50 Hobby Lobby gift card
-$30 Starbucks gift card
-Happy Fall wreath
-Autumn leaves lighted tree
-Autumn print blanket
-Pumpkin pillow
-Set of 4 autumn mugs
-Scented candle
-Large basket
-Table wreath center piece
-Mini scarecrow and 2 scarecrow figurines
-Set of 2 recipe cutting boards
-2 tabletop pumpkins
-2 autumn sprays
-Autumn banner
-2 pumpkin wire picture holders


Value: $350

Locked and Loaded
$5

Sharpen your skills with a three-month membership to Defender Outdoors’ state-of-the-art, climate-controlled indoor shooting range.


Donated By: Defender Outdoors


Value: $325

Bling, Blowouts, and Brews
$5

Treat yourself from head to toe and take home this package:

-$150 gift card to Gorjana
-Kendra Scott "Kelly Hoop" earrings in silver
-Complimentary blowout at Dry Bar
-$25 gift card to Match Point Coffee


Donated By: Gorjana, Kendra Scott, DryBar, Match Point Coffee


Value: $320

Pamper Yourself
$5

Treat yourself to self care with this package which contains:

-60 minute signature service at Milk + Honey
-One complimentary blowout at Dry Bar
-Avoca coffee mug and beans


Donated By: Milk + Honey, DryBar, Avoca


Value: $307

A Night Out!
$5

Enjoy a night out thanks to your friends in Financial Services. This package includes:


-2 Night Stay at the Three Danes Inn

-4 Amphibian Stage Theatre Tickets

-$100 gift card to Tim Love's Restaurants

-Over Night bag

-4 Coyote Drive-In Passes

-Bottle of Wine and set of 4 wine glasses

-Candle, blanket, cozy socks, eye pads

-Apple Air Tag

-Freeze dried dark chocolate covered strawberries


Donated By: Financial Services


Value: $864

Pour and Explore
$3

Take a sip of what the Fort Worth spirits and brewery scene has to offer:

-Tour and Tasting for 4 at Acre Distilling
-Tour and Tasting for 4 at TX Whiskey, Wednesday-Friday
-Tour and Tasting for 4 at Cowtown Brewery
-Miss Addie's Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka, 750 ml
-Two Minnie's London Dry Gin, 750 ml


Donated By: Acre Distilling, TX Whiskey, Cowtown Brewery


Value: $291

Hand & Stone Gift Package
$3

Enjoy a moment to yourself. This package includes:


(1) 50-minute Swedish massage

(1) 50-minute Signature Facial


Valid at any Hand & Stone location.


Donated By: Tracy May


Value: $279

Take a Bite Out of Clearfork
$3

Travel the world without leaving Fort Worth and enjoy the culinary delights at The Shops at Clearfork. Package includes:


-$100 gift card to Rise no 3

-$100 gift card to Fixe Southern House

-$50 gift card to Malai Kitchen


Donated By: Rise no. 3, Fixe Southern house, Malai Kitchen


Value: $250

Fort Worth Family Fun
$3

Have a day out or in with your family and enjoy:


-Set of 4 admission passes to Coyote Drive-In

-Set of 4 admission passes to Fort Worth Botanic Garden

-Admission for 2 to the Fort Worth Zoo

-Admission for 2 to Play Street Museum

-Two at-home slime kits

-A dozen cupcakes from Susie Cakes


Donated By: Coyote Drive-In, Force for Good, Fort Worth Zoo, Play Street Museum, Susie Cakes


Value: $238

All Around Alliance
$3

Enjoy what Alliance Town Center and the surrounding area has to offer:


-$50 in gift cards to Portillo's and swag

-$25 Pluckers gift card

-Meal for 2 at Black Bear Diner, $60 value

-2 coupons for Free Bowling at Bowlero Watauga


Donated By: Portillo's Pluckers, Black Bear Diner, Bowlero


Value: $230

Dallas Date Nights
$3

Hit the town and have some fun with:


-$50 voucher for Class Axe Dallas

-$50 voucher for Great Room Escape

-Let's Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt


Donated By: Class Axe Dallas, Great Room Escape, Let's Roam


Value: $200

Tex Mex Twosome
$3

Take a bite out of the spicier things in life:


-Dinner for two at Chuy's

-$20 gift card at Abuelo's

-Mrs. Renfro's gift basket with assorted products


Donated By: Chuy's, Abuelo's, First Command Educational Foundation


Value: $180

Courtside and Cheesecake
$3

Go courtside with the Texas Legends:


-Four tickets to any Texas Legends game of the 2025-2026 season played at Comerica Center in Frisco

-$50 gift card to Cheesecake Factory to enjoy a meal before or after the game


Donated By: Texas Legends, Cheesecake Factory


Value: $175

A Moment at Mira Vista
$3

Enjoy a dining experience at Mira Vista Country Club with a $150 dining voucher.


Donated By: Mira Vista Country Club


Value: $150

It's in the Bag
$3

Add some accessories to your closet with this Brighton Velveteen Love tote, Heavenly Cross Necklace, and Goldie Wing Earrings.

 

Donated By: Belinda Saunders

 

Value: $296

Clean Car Club
$1

Keep your car pristine with (5) Platinum Car Washes at White Water Car Wash, your choice of location.


Donated By: White Water Car Wash


Value: $145

Plant and Sip
$1

For a fresh and colorful twist on a night out with a friend, Plant & Sip lends a helping hand by facilitating a planting event for you to enjoy. From terrariums to wreath making, to all things in between.


This package includes 2 tickets to any of Plant and Sips public events, schedule on their website. Also includes a decorative pillow.


Donated By: Plant and Sip


Value: $130

Unwind and Relax
$1

Take off the day and savor the evening. This package includes:


-Catch All leather tray from Saddleback Leather Company

-Bottle of Acre Distilling Whiskey, 750 ml


Donated By: Saddleback Leather Co., Acre Distilling


Value: $129

Brunch Babes
$1

Make some new weekend plans for brunch:


-$50 gift card to Tricky Fish

-$50 gift card to Blue Mesa


Donated By: Tricky Fish, First Command Educational Foundation


Value: $100

Relax, Snack, and Unwind
$1

Let every member of your family relax, snack and unwind.


This package includes:

-For her: Cozy blanket, spa tools, candle, and bath bomb

-For him: Jerky sampler from Jerky.com

-For the kids: Urban accents movie night popcorn set


Donated By: Adoption Team


Value: $100

