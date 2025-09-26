2025 Spirit of Giving Raffle

Don’t miss your chance to take home a Golden Ticket item! Only a limited number of golden tickets will be sold, giving you higher odds of winning this high value item.

Wine About It

This basket is sure to be enjoyed by any wine lover:

-Private wine class for up to 20 guests at Total Wine & More location of choice

-Tour and tasting for 4 guests at Lost Oak Winery in Burleson

-$150 Winc wine gift card

Donated By: Total Wine and More, Lost Oak Winery, Ashley Butler

Value: $800