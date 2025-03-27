2025 Spirit of Hope Gala

This sponsorship includes
- 8 tickets to the gala
- Logo included on a banner at the event
- Company name feature in social media
- Company logo included in promotional video played at the event
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This sponsorship includes
- 8 tickets to the gala
- Logo featured solely on a banner at the event
- Company name feature in social media
- Company logo feautured in promotional video played at the event
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This sponsorship includes
- 8 tickets to the gala with premium seating
- Logo featured solely on a large banner at the event
- Company name feature in social media
- Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event
This sponsorship includes
- 8 tickets to the gala with premium seating
- Logo featured solely on a large banner at the event
- Company name feature in social media
- Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event
Ruby Sponsorship
$15,000
This sponsorship includes
- Company featured on the event program and poster
- 8 tickets to the gala with center stage seating
- Logo displayed on large banners in multiple locations
- Company name featured on the Clinic’s donor wall
- Sign & easel to be displayed in place of business
- Company feature in social media
- Logo featured in promo video played at the event
- Public recognition at the gala
Diamond Sponsorship
$25,000
This sponsorship includes
- Title sponsorship of the event
- Company name featured on the invitation, poster, program & all other printed promotional materials
- 8-16 tickets to the gala with center stage seating
- Company logo displayed on banners in multiple locations
- Company advertisement played in promo video at event
- Company name featured on the Clinic’s donor wall
- Sign & easel to be displayed in place of business
- Company name feature in social media
- Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event
- Public recognition at the gala
