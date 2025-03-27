2025 Spirit of Hope Gala

1835 S Convention Center Dr

St. George, UT 84790, USA

Individual Ticket
$150
Single ticket to the gala
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
This sponsorship includes - 8 tickets to the gala - Logo included on a banner at the event - Company name feature in social media - Company logo included in promotional video played at the event
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
This sponsorship includes - 8 tickets to the gala - Logo featured solely on a banner at the event - Company name feature in social media - Company logo feautured in promotional video played at the event
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This sponsorship includes - 8 tickets to the gala with premium seating - Logo featured solely on a large banner at the event - Company name feature in social media - Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event - Public recognition at the gala8 tickets to the gala with premium seating - Logo featured solely on a large banner at the event - Company name feature in social media - Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event - Public recognition at the gala
Ruby Sponsorship
$15,000
This sponsorship includes - Company featured on the event program and poster - 8 tickets to the gala with center stage seating - Logo displayed on large banners in multiple locations - Company name featured on the Clinic’s donor wall - Sign & easel to be displayed in place of business - Company feature in social media - Logo featured in promo video played at the event - Public recognition at the gala
Diamond Sponsorship
$25,000
This sponsorship includes - Title sponsorship of the event - Company name featured on the invitation, poster, program & all other printed promotional materials - 8-16 tickets to the gala with center stage seating - Company logo displayed on banners in multiple locations - Company advertisement played in promo video at event - Company name featured on the Clinic’s donor wall - Sign & easel to be displayed in place of business - Company name feature in social media - Company logo featured in promotional video played at the event - Public recognition at the gala
