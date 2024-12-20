2025 SPIRITS OF GIVING- A BOURBON PULL FOR SHOP WITH A COP

This ticket admits one to the Spirits of Giving Bourbon Pull. Every ticket holder is guaranteed to receive a bottle of bourbon. Numbers will be assigned to each ticket holder at registration, and you will be given a wooden Christmas ornament with your number on it. Numbers will be randomly pulled during the event. When your number is pulled, present your ornament at the bourbon display, and choose the bottle of bourbon you want from what is available at the display. All ticket purchasers MUST be 21 years old or older on June 5, 2025.

