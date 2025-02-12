One Hope Village

One Hope Village

2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Platinum Village Sponsor
$3,000

- Team Entry and Tickets to All Events - Automatic Gold Village Sponsorship for Pickleball Tournament and Village Celebration - Payable to One Hope Village as a one time payment of $3000 or monthly recurring payment of $250

Gold Village Sponsor
$1,500

- Team Entry to Pickleball Tournament or Table for 6 at Village Celebration (your choice) - Spotlight Recognition on Facebook - Sign at Event - Recognition on Website and Newsletter for that event

- Payable to One Hope Village as a one time payment of $1500

Silver Village Sponsor
$750

- Team Entry to Pickleball Tournament or Table for 6 at Village Celebration (your choice) - Spotlight Recognition on Facebook - Recognition on Website and Newsletter for that event

- Payable to One Hope Village as a one time payment of $750

Bronze Village Sponsor
$500

- Spotlight Recognition on Facebook - Recognition on Website and Newsletter for that event

- Payable to One Hope Village as a one time payment of $500

