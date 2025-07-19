Port Lavaca Mainstreet Inc

Hosted by

Port Lavaca Mainstreet Inc

About this event

2025 Sponsorship

Star Level Sponsor
$5,000

⭐ Star Level Sponsor – $5,000

Our premier partnership tier for those who want to take center stage in supporting the arts.

Benefits Include:

  • Permanent Star recognition in the Theatre Lobby
  • 50 Theatre Tickets – to use during the 2025–2026 season
  • Logo on Website
  • Social Media Shout-Outs throughout the season
  • Recognition in very Show Program
  • 4 Deck Passes to Doin’ It on the Deck
  • 30 General Admission Tickets to Doin’ It on the Deck
Platinum Level Sponsor
$2,500

💎 Platinum Level Sponsor – $2,500–$4,999

Support the arts while gaining premium exposure throughout the season.

Benefits Include:

  • 30 Theatre Tickets to use during the 2025–2026 season
  • Logo on Website
  • Social Media Shout-Outs
  • Recognition in Every Show Program
  • 2 Deck Passes to Doin’ It on the Deck
  • 20 General Admission Tickets to Doin’ It on the Deck
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

🥇 Gold Level Sponsor – $1,000–$2,499

A shining way to show your commitment to local arts and culture.

Benefits Include:

  • 20 Theatre Tickets to use during the 2025–2026 season
  • Logo on Website
  • Social Media Shout-Outs
  • Recognition in Every Show Program
  • 20 General Admission Tickets to Doin’ It on the Deck
Silver Level Sponsor
$500

🥈 Silver Level Sponsor – $500–$999

Benefits Include:

  • 20 Theatre Tickets to use during the 2025–2026 season
  • Name Listed on Website
  • Social Media Shout-Outs
  • Recognition in Every Show Program
Bronze Level Sponsor – $250–$499
$250

🥈 Bronze Level Sponsor – $250–$499

Benefits Include:

  • 10 Theatre Tickets to use during the 2025–2026 season
  • Name Listed on Website
  • Social Media Shout-Outs
  • Recognition in Every Show Program
Friends of the Theatre – $100–$249
$100

🤝 Friends of the Theatre – $100–$249

Benefits Include:

  • Social Media Shout-Outs
  • Recognition in Every Show Program
Add a donation for Port Lavaca Mainstreet Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!