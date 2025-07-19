2025 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
⭐ Star Level Sponsor – $5,000
Our premier partnership tier for those who want to take center stage in supporting the arts.
Benefits Include:
💎 Platinum Level Sponsor – $2,500–$4,999
Support the arts while gaining premium exposure throughout the season.
Benefits Include:
🥇 Gold Level Sponsor – $1,000–$2,499
A shining way to show your commitment to local arts and culture.
Benefits Include:
🥈 Silver Level Sponsor – $500–$999
Benefits Include:
🥈 Bronze Level Sponsor – $250–$499
Benefits Include:
🤝 Friends of the Theatre – $100–$249
Benefits Include:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!