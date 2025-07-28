Viking Theater Booster Club

Viking Theater Booster Club

2025 Sponsorship Campaign

Executive Producer: Fall Show "Shakespeare in Love"
$3,000

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo on all promotional materials (including but not limited to: posters, radio and tv ads, programs, social media, show shirt) * Representative from your company can make a curtain speech welcoming the audience before each show * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Full VIP early access experience to private dress rehearsal performance * Tax deduction for marketing

Executive Producer: OAP Public Performance
$2,500

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo on all promotional materials (including but not limited to: posters, radio and tv ads, programs, social media, show shirt) * Representative from your company can make a curtain speech welcoming the audience before each show * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Tax deduction for marketing

Executive Producer: Dessert Theatre
$1,500

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo on all promotional materials (including but not limited to: posters, radio and tv ads, programs, social media, show shirt) * Representative from your company can make a curtain speech welcoming the audience before the show * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Tax deduction for marketing

Executive Producer: Elf Tales OR Improv Troupe
$1,250

Sponsor ONE of our two traveling theatre groups.

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo on all promotional materials (including but not limited to: posters, radio and tv ads, programs, social media, show shirts) * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Tax deduction for marketing

Playbill Sponsor
$1,000

Title Sponsor for show Playbill for Fall Show, Dessert Theatre, One Act Play, or Senior Directs.

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo prominently appears on back cover of full color, professional quality Playbill * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Tax deduction for marketing

Student Ticket OR T-shirt Sponsor
$750

Sponsor ticket night for students to get free admission OR sponsor Viking Theatre t-shirt.

INCLUDES: * Business Name/Logo on all promotional materials (including but not limited to: posters, radio and tv ads, programs, social media) * T-shirt sponsor will have Business Name/Logo on back of shirt * Business Name/Logo on the Red Carpet Banner (deadline 9/25/25) displayed in the lobby before, during and after shows * Tax deduction for marketing

Golden Globe - Viking Theatre Patron
$500

Name appears in program

Name appears on banner

Viking Theatre decal

2 complementary tickets to "Shakespeare in Love"

Full VIP early access experience to private dress rehearsal

Tony - Viking Theatre Patron
$250

Name appears in program

Name appears on banner

Viking Theatre decal

2 complementary tickets to "Shakespeare in Love"

Oscar - Viking Theatre Patron
$100

Name appears in program

Name appears on banner

Viking Theatre decal


Grammy - Viking Theatre Patron
$50

Name appears in program

Name appears on banner

Emmy - Viking Theatre Patron
$25

Name appears in program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!