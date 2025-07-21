Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank Inc

Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank Inc

2025 Sponsorship for Harvest Dinner

8605 River Crossing Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

Sticky Toffee Pudding Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sweeten the Night, Deepen the Impact

Help end the evening on a high note by sponsoring everyone’s favorite course — dessert! Your support will leave a lasting impression on our guests and a lasting impact on our community.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 6 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Premier recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities
Fried Deviled Eggs Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Kick Off the Evening, Fuel the Mission

Set the tone for an unforgettable night by sponsoring the first taste of the evening — the appetizers! Your support helps welcome guests in style and ensures our mission starts strong.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 6 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Premier recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities
Passport Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Raise a Glass, Raise Hope

Toast to a night of generosity by sponsoring our signature cocktail experience! Your support adds flavor to the celebration and helps fuel our mission to end hunger in Hamilton County.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 4 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities
Brodo Baggins Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Double the Cheers, Double the Impact

Join us as a co-sponsor of our exclusive signature cocktail experience! With two custom-crafted cocktails on the menu, your support helps us raise more than glasses — it helps us raise vital funds to fight hunger in Hamilton County.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 4 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities
LHK Syrah Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Pouring Goodness, One Glass at a Time

Elevate the evening by sponsoring the wine service — a perfect complement to our chef-curated menu. Your support will enrich the guest experience while helping fill plates across Hamilton County.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 2 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities
Luna's Lullaby
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Refreshing Hope, One Sip at a Time

Sponsor the handcrafted mocktails that keep the evening vibrant and inclusive for all guests. Your generosity adds flavor to the night while supporting the fight against hunger in Hamilton County.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🍽️ 2 tickets to the event
  • 🎉 Recognition on social media, in the event program, and during the evening’s festivities

