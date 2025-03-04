2025 Sponsorship Form

Platinum Sponsorship $300 Or Trophies/Class Prizes
$300
Large scale logo on the banner displayed on the ring at all shows – Sponsorship of the entire show day – Name posted at the booth as a sponsor- Name announced several times during each session.
Gold Sponsorship $200
$200
Medium scale logo on the banner displayed on the ring at all shows – Sponsorship of one full division – Name posted at the booth as a sponsor- Name announced during each sponsored class. Should a class be cancelled, WMRC reserves the right to redirect your sponsorship to another class.
Silver Sponsorship $100
$100
Small scale logo on the banner displayed on the ring at all shows- Sponsorship of three regular classes of your choice – Name posted at the booth as a sponsor- Name announced during each sponsored class. Should a class be cancelled, WMRC reserves the right to redirect your sponsorship to another class.
Bronze Sponsorship $50
$50
Sponsorship of one regular class- name posted at the booth as a sponsor – Name announced during the sponsored class. Should a class be cancelled, WMRC reserves the right to redirect your sponsorship to another class.
True Grit Sponsor $30
$30
Personal Message of encouragement (less than 100 words) with picture supplied by you posted on our website and on social media, a special social media post highlighting their achievements (supplied by you), and an announcement at least once on show days.
Brave Heart Sponsor $20
$20
Personal Message of encouragement (less than 75 words) with picture supplied by you posted on our website and on social media, and an announcement at least once on show days.
Rising Star Spirit Sponsor $10
$10
Personal Message of encouragement (less than 50 words) supplied by you without picture posted on our website and on social media
