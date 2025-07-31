2025 Heart and Hands Sponsorship Levels

2286 FM 1452

Madisonville, TX 77864, USA

Legacy Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes Table for 8 Guests, Personal Waiter for the Entire Evening, a Plaque with a photo of the table guests, a Community Basket, 4 raffle tickets for each guest at the table, inclusion in the ads for the program, newspaper and radio ads, name on the event banner and a 1 minute vocalized ad at the event dinner.

Champion Sponsorship
$1,250

Includes Table for 8 Guests, Personal Waiter for the Entire Evening, a Swag Bag for the table, inclusion in the ads for the program, newspaper and radio ads, name on the event banner and a 1 minute vocalized ad at the event dinner.

Beacon Sponsorship
$750

Includes Table for 8 Guests, 1st in line for the Buffet, inclusion in the ads for the program, newspaper and radio ads, name on the event banner and a 1 minute vocalized ad at the event dinner.

Friends of the Center Sponsorship
$200

Thanks for your help! It is greatly appreciated. You'll be Included in the ads for the program, newspaper and radio ads, name on the event banner and a 1 minute vocalized ad at the event dinner.

