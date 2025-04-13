2025 Sponsorship Opportunites

Hole Sponsorship (does not include group golf tickets)
$200
Thank you so much for sponsoring a hole of McCoix's Mission 5th Annual Golf Tournament. This sponsorship includes tee signage at one hole.
Thank you so much for sponsoring a hole of McCoix's Mission 5th Annual Golf Tournament. This sponsorship includes tee signage at one hole.
Team Sponsor
$650
This sponsorship package includes tee signage at one hole and registration for a foursome golf team, complete with a golf cart.
This sponsorship package includes tee signage at one hole and registration for a foursome golf team, complete with a golf cart.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
Longest Putt Sponsor
$500
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
This sponsorship opportunity includes tee signage at one hole, recognition during the prize giveaway announcements, and a mention on our social media pages.
McCoix's Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,800
This sponsorship opportunity includes your company logo featured on this year’s swag bag, tee signage at one hole, and one foursome golf team and a mention on our social media pages. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
This sponsorship opportunity includes your company logo featured on this year’s swag bag, tee signage at one hole, and one foursome golf team and a mention on our social media pages. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,000
Beverage Cart Sponsor: Includes tee signage at one hole, your company logo displayed on the beverage cart, and one foursome golf team and a mention on our social media pages. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
Beverage Cart Sponsor: Includes tee signage at one hole, your company logo displayed on the beverage cart, and one foursome golf team and a mention on our social media pages. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,200
Includes tee signage at one hole, your company logo displayed during lunch on all tables and the buffet table, and recognition during the luncheon. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
Your business will also be featured on our social media pages.
Includes tee signage at one hole, your company logo displayed during lunch on all tables and the buffet table, and recognition during the luncheon. Also includes one foursome golf team, food, and golf carts.
Your business will also be featured on our social media pages.
McCoix's Diamond Sponsor
$2,400
Tee signage at one hole, announced pre-round and at luncheon, company and logo mentioned on website all social media accounts once a month after initial sign up, company logo on score card, golf carts and banner. Includes one foursome golf team, food and golf carts.Mentioned on website
Tee signage at one hole, announced pre-round and at luncheon, company and logo mentioned on website all social media accounts once a month after initial sign up, company logo on score card, golf carts and banner. Includes one foursome golf team, food and golf carts.Mentioned on website
McCoix's Platinum Sponsor
$2,800
Includes tee signage at one hole, announcement pre-round and at the luncheon, and company and logo mentioned on the event website and all social media pages every month prior to the tournament. Your company logo will also be featured on sign-in sheets, scorecards, golf carts, and event banners.
Additionally, the Diamond Sponsor receives two foursomes instead of one, the option to include a promotional item in the player swag bags, and food and golf carts for both teams.
Includes tee signage at one hole, announcement pre-round and at the luncheon, and company and logo mentioned on the event website and all social media pages every month prior to the tournament. Your company logo will also be featured on sign-in sheets, scorecards, golf carts, and event banners.
Additionally, the Diamond Sponsor receives two foursomes instead of one, the option to include a promotional item in the player swag bags, and food and golf carts for both teams.
Add a donation for McCoixs Mission
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!