2025 Sponsorship Opportunities

Premium Sponsors will receive four tickets for golf and dinner as well as
prominent signage at the golf course,on our website and in social media posts
about the event after May 15th.
Premium Sponsors will receive four tickets for golf and dinner as well as
prominent signage at the golf course,on our website and in social media posts
about the event after May 15th.
Beverage Cart (Limit Two)
$500
Beverage Cart Sponsors will be limited this year so that each will have one entire
beverage cart on which their signs will be prominently displayed. Their signage
will also be promoted on our website and in social media posts about the event
after May 15th.
Beverage Cart Sponsors will be limited this year so that each will have one entire
beverage cart on which their signs will be prominently displayed. Their signage
will also be promoted on our website and in social media posts about the event
after May 15th.
Gold Sponsor
$300
Gold Sponsors will have their signage on both the front-9 & the back-9 of the
course, as well as at the dinner party, on the website and in social media posts
after May 15th.
Gold Sponsors will have their signage on both the front-9 & the back-9 of the
course, as well as at the dinner party, on the website and in social media posts
after May 15th.
Silver Sponsor
$200
Silver Sponsors will select between being a BAR SPONSOR or a DESSERT TABLE
SPONSOR at the dinner party with loads of signage around the sponsorship area.
Silver Sponsors will select between being a BAR SPONSOR or a DESSERT TABLE
SPONSOR at the dinner party with loads of signage around the sponsorship area.
Individual Hole Sponsor
$100
Individual Hole Sponsors will have signage displayed on a golf tee and be listed
with a logo on our website. Imagine what your sign might say...
Sponsored by the Brubaker-Flood Family in honor of Jack, our 2023 Graduate!
Individual Hole Sponsors will have signage displayed on a golf tee and be listed
with a logo on our website. Imagine what your sign might say...
Sponsored by the Brubaker-Flood Family in honor of Jack, our 2023 Graduate!
Supercharge a Sponsorship
$40
Become a sponsor for the very popular Lake Rally on June 14th.
Signage will be on display at the start and finish.
Become a sponsor for the very popular Lake Rally on June 14th.
Signage will be on display at the start and finish.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!