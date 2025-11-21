2026 Sponsorship Packages

Dedicated PRESS RELEASE

announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"



Dedicated RADIO ADS

announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"



Lanyards and Badges Package

Company Logo Placement on ALL Conference Badges



KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION

During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series



Dedicated Premium exhibit space in the exhibit hall lobby area



COMPANY Recognition in ALL event marketing (website, social media, and email campaigns).



FIVE (5) VIP Admission Tickets