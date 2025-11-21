Impact Week

Offered by

Impact Week

About the memberships

2026 Sponsorship Packages

"SUPPORTER" - Community Sponsors
$1,000

No expiration

KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series

Exhibit Space
Place your company’s table in the exhibit hall lobby area

COMPANY Recognition in event marketing (website and social media).

Two (2) General Admission Tickets

"TRAILBLAZER" - Content Sponsors
$2,500

No expiration

KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series

Dedicated Premium Exhibit Space in the exhibit hall lobby area

COMPANY Recognition in event marketing
(Website and social media).

Four (3) General Admission Tickets

"VISIONARY" - Communication Sponsors
$5,000

No expiration

Dedicated PRESS RELEASE
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"

Dedicated RADIO ADS
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"

Lanyards and Badges Package
Company Logo Placement on ALL Conference Badges

KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series

Dedicated Premium exhibit space in the exhibit hall lobby area

COMPANY Recognition in ALL event marketing (website, social media, and email campaigns).

FIVE (5) VIP Admission Tickets

"CATALYST" - OUR MAIN EVENT SPONSOR
$10,000

No expiration

TOP BILLING - Our Main Event Sponsor

Dedicated PRESS RELEASE
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"

Dedicated RADIO ADS
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"

Lanyards and Badges Package
Company Logo Placement on ALL Conference Badges

KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series

Dedicated Premium exhibit space in the exhibit hall lobby area

COMPANY Recognition in ALL event marketing (website, social media, and email campaigns).

Ten (10) VIP Admission Tickets

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