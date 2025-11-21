2026 Sponsorship Packages

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series
Exhibit Space
Place your company’s table in the exhibit hall lobby area
COMPANY Recognition in event marketing (website and social media).
Two (2) General Admission Tickets
No expiration
KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series
Dedicated Premium Exhibit Space in the exhibit hall lobby area
COMPANY Recognition in event marketing
(Website and social media).
Four (3) General Admission Tickets
No expiration
Dedicated PRESS RELEASE
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"
Dedicated RADIO ADS
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"
Lanyards and Badges Package
Company Logo Placement on ALL Conference Badges
KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series
Dedicated Premium exhibit space in the exhibit hall lobby area
COMPANY Recognition in ALL event marketing (website, social media, and email campaigns).
FIVE (5) VIP Admission Tickets
No expiration
TOP BILLING - Our Main Event Sponsor
Dedicated PRESS RELEASE
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"
Dedicated RADIO ADS
announcing: "Impact Week - Presented by [Your Company]"
Lanyards and Badges Package
Company Logo Placement on ALL Conference Badges
KEYNOTE & SPEAKER SERIES COMPANY AD/RECOGNITION
During the opening & closing keynote session as well as daily speaker series
Dedicated Premium exhibit space in the exhibit hall lobby area
COMPANY Recognition in ALL event marketing (website, social media, and email campaigns).
Ten (10) VIP Admission Tickets
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