Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94

Knights of Columbus Lexington Council 94

2025 Sponsorship Packages | The American Patriot Gala

177 Bedford St

Lexington, MA 02420, USA

Gold Cannon Package item
Gold Cannon Package
$2,500
[Only 1 of 2 remaining] *250th Commemorative Program Booklet Single Full-Page Ad placement Inside Cover Logo on Banner Logo Print Ad/Online Verbal Recognition Station Sponsor (select one) @Main Bar @Live Band (taken)
Silver Musket Package item
Silver Musket Package
$1,500
*250th Commemorative Program Booklet Single Full-Page Logo on Banner Logo Print Ad/Online Verbal Recognition Station Sponsor (select one) @Photo Booth @Silent Auction Table @Valet Parking
Bronze Pistol Package item
Bronze Pistol Package
$750
*250th Commemorative Program Booklet Single Full-Page Logo on Banner Station Sponsor (select one) @Cocktail Hour @Dessert Table @Fife & Drum @Check-In Table (taken)
Single Full-Page Ad item
Single Full-Page Ad
$300
*250th Commemorative Program Booklet Single Full-Page Ad

