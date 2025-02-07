Tampa Westchase Rotary Club

Tampa Westchase Rotary Club

2025 Sponsorship Packages WC Rotary Pub Crawl

Title Sponsor
$5,000
30 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; 50% discount off additional general admission tickets; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event; Logo on lanyard event tag; Dedicated social media post; Bar stop sponsorship; Access to the registration list and contacts; Marketing table with VIP check-in and VIP stop with appetizers.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
20 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; 40% discount off additional general admission tickets; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event; Logo on lanyard event tag; Dedicated social media post; Bar stop sponsorship; Access to the registration list and contacts
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
12 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event and Logo on lanyard event tag.
Silver Sponsor
$500
8 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting; Logo on the Westchase Rotary website; Email marketing leading up to the event; Banner with logo throughout the event.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
4 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl; Branded social media posting and Logo on the Westchase Rotary website.
Bar Stop Sponsorship Add-on (limited availability)
$100
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages.
Koozie Sponsorship Add-on
$100
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages. Sponsor to provide koozies, will distribute at event check-in.
