2025 Sponsorship Packages WC Rotary Pub Crawl

30 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl;
50% discount off additional general admission tickets;
Branded social media posting;
Logo on the Westchase Rotary website;
Email marketing leading up to the event;
Banner with logo throughout the event;
Logo on lanyard event tag;
Dedicated social media post;
Bar stop sponsorship;
Access to the registration list and contacts;
Marketing table with VIP check-in and
VIP stop with appetizers.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
20 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl;
40% discount off additional general admission tickets;
Branded social media posting;
Logo on the Westchase Rotary website;
Email marketing leading up to the event;
Banner with logo throughout the event;
Logo on lanyard event tag;
Dedicated social media post;
Bar stop sponsorship;
Access to the registration list and contacts
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
12 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl;
Branded social media posting;
Logo on the Westchase Rotary website;
Email marketing leading up to the event;
Banner with logo throughout the event and
Logo on lanyard event tag.
Silver Sponsor
$500
8 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl;
Branded social media posting;
Logo on the Westchase Rotary website;
Email marketing leading up to the event;
Banner with logo throughout the event.
Bronze Sponsor
$250
4 general admission tickets to the Pub Crawl;
Branded social media posting and
Logo on the Westchase Rotary website.
Bar Stop Sponsorship Add-on (limited availability)
$100
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages.
Koozie Sponsorship Add-on
$100
Must be purchased IN ADDITION to sponsor packages. Sponsor to provide koozies, will distribute at event check-in.
Add a donation for Tampa Westchase Rotary Club
$
