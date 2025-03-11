2025 Sponsorship Program

Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.

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