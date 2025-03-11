2025 Sponsorship Program

Historian Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Historian Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Curator Sponsorship
$500
Valid until March 23, 2027
Curator Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Curator Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
President's Circle
$1,000
Valid until March 23, 2027
President Circle Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
President Circle Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Municipal/Nonprofit - Please Contact the Museum for Pricing
$1
No expiration
Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive:
1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum,
2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms,
3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA,
4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad.
Additionally:
5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum,
6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Add a donation for Long Beach Island Historical Association
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