Long Beach Island Historical Association

Offered by

Long Beach Island Historical Association

About the memberships

2025 Sponsorship Program

Historian Sponsorship
$250

Valid until March 23, 2027

Historian Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Curator Sponsorship
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Curator Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
President's Circle
$1,000

Valid until March 23, 2027

President Circle Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
Municipal/Nonprofit - Please Contact the Museum for Pricing
$1

No expiration

Municipal and other Nonprofit Sponsors will receive: 1). Logo, business name, or family name placement on our Sponsor Recognition Board in the Museum, 2). Social Media recognition as a valued sponsor who is committed to the protection of LBI heritage and historical assets on all LBIHA social platforms, 3). A certificate for display in your place of business or home recognizing your commitment to the LBIHA, 4). Summer recognition in our full page ad in The Sandpaper ad. Additionally: 5). Advance notice on all ticketed events in the museum, 6). Your contribution is tax-deductible, as allowed by law.
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