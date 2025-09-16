2025 Sponsorship Program

Your generous donation of $250 will award you the following: company logo on banner to be hung at all home swim meets, company logo will be located on the back of the team t-shirts, your business will be recognized over the PA system at all home swim meets, your company will be recognized on the swim team social media platforms, your business logo will be located on the heat sheets that are distributed to everyone at our largest home swim meet, Holiday Care-A-Van.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing