2025 Sponsorship Rate Card | K'Night at the Races

Full Page Ad
$100

A full page in the Event Race Booklet. This includes the option to add a paper or digital coupon.

Half Page Ad
$65

A half page in the Event Race Booklet.

Quarter Page (Business Card)
$40

A quarter page in the Event Race Booklet.

Gold Sponsorship
$300

(2 of 2 available).
Full Page Inside Front or Inside Back Cover (colored paper). Announcement at the Event.

Event Sponsor
$500

Full page color Ad in the event guide.


24 x 24 Full color Easel at 1 of 4 different event locations:

  • Check-In Table
  • Race Ticket Window
  • Raffle Table
  • Bar Service Counter

Race Sponsorship. Your Business will be Named as a feature sponsor of your own Race. Be verbally recognized at the event!


Logo Promotion. Plus annual term for logo promotion on website, print announcements, etc. Be recognized as a charity supporter in the greater Lexington Community.

