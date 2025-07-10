2025 Sponsorship Rate Card | K'Night at the Races

Full page color Ad in the event guide.





24 x 24 Full color Easel at 1 of 4 different event locations:

Check-In Table

Race Ticket Window

Raffle Table

Bar Service Counter

Race Sponsorship. Your Business will be Named as a feature sponsor of your own Race. Be verbally recognized at the event!





Logo Promotion. Plus annual term for logo promotion on website, print announcements, etc. Be recognized as a charity supporter in the greater Lexington Community.