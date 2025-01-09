2025 Sponsorships

HVHJA Medal Sponsor - $1000 This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Medal division - to be named after your business name/family name.​ Banners (paid for by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season including Medal-only hosting venues Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 11 horse shows during the season Name/logo displayed on website Annoucements at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

