2025 Sponsorships

HVHJA Medal Sponsor - $1000
This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Medal division - to be named after your business name/family name.
Banners (paid for by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season including Medal-only hosting venues
Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 11 horse shows during the season
Name/logo displayed on website
Annoucements at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show
Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show
Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Platinum Level Sponsor
$750
Platinum Level - $750
This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Solid Citizen Horse of the Day, Outstanding Rider of the Day & High Point Trainer Awards.
Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season
Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 11 horse shows during the season
Name/logo displayed on website
Annoucements at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show
Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show
Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Gold Level Sponsor
$500
Gold Level - $500
Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season
Name/logo displayed on website
Name announced at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show
Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show
Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Silver Level Sponsor
$250
Silver Level - $250
Name/logo displayed on website
Name announced at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show
Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show
Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
