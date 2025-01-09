Hudson Valley Hunter Jumper Association

Hosted by

Hudson Valley Hunter Jumper Association

About this event

2025 Sponsorships

HVHJA Medal Sponsor
$1,000
HVHJA Medal Sponsor - $1000 This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Medal division -  to be named after your business name/family name.​ Banners (paid for by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season including Medal-only hosting venues Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 11 horse shows during the season Name/logo displayed on website Annoucements at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Platinum Level Sponsor
$750
Platinum Level - $750 This level of sponsorship ONLY available for the Solid Citizen Horse of the Day, Outstanding Rider of the Day & High Point Trainer Awards.​ Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season Prizes with sponsor logo presented to champions at 11 horse shows during the season Name/logo displayed on website Annoucements at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Gold Level Sponsor
$500
Gold Level - $500 Banners (provided by HVHJA) with logo provided to each horse show venue and displayed throughout the show season Name/logo displayed on website Name announced at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows
Silver Level Sponsor
$250
Silver Level - $250​​ Name/logo displayed on website Name announced at 11 horse shows during the season and at Finals horse show Sponsor able to present awards for their division at the Finals horse show Increased visibility on social media and at all horse shows

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!