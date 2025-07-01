2026 Sponsorships

Comprehensive Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Sponsor both our Haunted Museum and our Christmas Wonderland transformations! As the sole presenter of this beloved event, you’ll receive the following benefits:

Name and logo on special event advertisements
Logo on event materials, including, but not limited to, banners, crew shirts, signage, etc.
Volunteer opportunities
Recognition on HMNC social media
10 event tickets to Haunted Museum
5 crew t-shirts for the Haunted Museum
Pre-event VIP tour

Haunted Museum Room or Refreshment Sponsor
$500

No expiration

  • Logo on all event materials including but not limited to banners, shirts, signage, etc.
  • Logo at the admission table of the Haunted Museum
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • Recognition on HMNC social media
  • 5 event tickets
  • Pre-event VIP tour
Haunted Museum Supporting Sponsor
$250

No expiration

  • Logo on event signage
  • Volunteer opportunities
  • Recognition on HMNC social media
  • 2 Event tickets
  • Pre-event VIP tour


Christmas Wonderland Selfie Station Sponsor
$750

No expiration

1 Available

Sponsor our crowd favorite selfie station and receive logo recognition on:

  • Photo vignette
  • Event signage
  • Event promotions
  • HMNC website
  • HMNC social media
  • Volunteer opportunities
Christmas Wonderland Decorations Sponsor
$500

No expiration

2 Available

Support decking the halls with up to 9 full size trees 

  • Event signage recognition
  • Promotions acknowledgement
  • Website recognition
  • Social media mentions
  • Volunteer opportunities


Christmas Wonderland Reception Sponsor
$250

No expiration

2 Available

Provide holiday concessions in our reception area on the Christmas Walk Night and receive logo recognition all of December on:

  • Event signage
  • Event promotions
  • HMNC website
  • HMNC social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!