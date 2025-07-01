2026 Sponsorships

Sponsor both our Haunted Museum and our Christmas Wonderland transformations! As the sole presenter of this beloved event, you’ll receive the following benefits:



Name and logo on special event advertisements

Logo on event materials, including, but not limited to, banners, crew shirts, signage, etc.

Volunteer opportunities

Recognition on HMNC social media

10 event tickets to Haunted Museum

5 crew t-shirts for the Haunted Museum

Pre-event VIP tour