2025 Spooky Bear Marketplace Vendor Form

80% of the $50 Vendor participation fee will be donated to Aids Support Group of Cape Cod: https://www.asgcc.org. | AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod (ASGCC) saves lives through prevention, education, and life-sustaining services that address public health crises to build healthy communities across the Cape and Islands. The agency’s focuses on helping clients live longer and healthier lives, ensuring they had access to healthcare, financial resources, and other vital support systems. Currently, ASGCC serves over 400 clients living with HIV, across all of the Cape and Islands with offices in Provincetown, Hyannis, Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard.