2025 Spooky Empire Film Festival Sponsorship Tiers
Cameo Appearance
$500
Name of business listed in group ad in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in festival website, lobby video loop * 2 Spooky Empire weekend passes * Inclusion in a group social media post on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Supporting Role
$1,000
Logo included in group ad in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * 2 Spooky Empire weekend passes * Single dedicated social media post on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Premiere Protagonist
$2,500
1/8 page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * 2 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * 2 dedicated social media posts on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Hollywood Headliner
$5,000
15 second promo video produced by Emmy-winning And You Films (restrictions apply) * 1/4 page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in festival posters, festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * 4 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * Dedicated social media posts with deluxe content on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Cinema Icon
$10,000
1-2 minute promo video produced by Emmy-winning And You Films (restrictions apply) * 1/2 page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in festival posters, festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * Interactive branding with booth space & digital displays * 6 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * Dedicated social media posts with deluxe content on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Hall of Fame
$20,000
Title Sponsor - “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” on all event materials, maximum visibility, speaking opportunity during event * 2-4 minute short film or promo produced by Emmy-winning And You Films (restrictions apply) * Full-page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in Step & Repeat, festival posters, festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * Interactive branding - private meet-and-greet with filmmakers, booth space, and digital displays * 10 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * Dedicated social media posts with deluxe content on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags
Add-On: SWAG Bag Sponsor
$2,500
Branded bag with your logo given to all fest filmmakers, sponsors, panelists, and volunteers
Add-On: Panel Sponsor
$2,500
Branding during a specific panel or Q&A session
Add-On: Filmmaker’s Lounge Sponsor
$7,500
Exclusive branding in the Filmmaker’s Lounge area, including signage and product placement
Add-On: Wrap Party Sponsor
$7,500
Branding and recognition at the official wrap party, including signage, mentions during the event, and an opportunity to distribute branded materials
