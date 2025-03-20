2025 Spooky Empire Film Festival Sponsorship Tiers

Title Sponsor - “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” on all event materials, maximum visibility, speaking opportunity during event * 2-4 minute short film or promo produced by Emmy-winning And You Films (restrictions apply) * Full-page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in Step & Repeat, festival posters, festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * Interactive branding - private meet-and-greet with filmmakers, booth space, and digital displays * 10 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * Dedicated social media posts with deluxe content on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags

Title Sponsor - “Presented by [Sponsor Name]” on all event materials, maximum visibility, speaking opportunity during event * 2-4 minute short film or promo produced by Emmy-winning And You Films (restrictions apply) * Full-page ad designed by And You Films in the Spooky Empire program (10,000+ copies printed) * Logo placement in Step & Repeat, festival posters, festival website, lobby video loop, pre-show video * Interactive branding - private meet-and-greet with filmmakers, booth space, and digital displays * 10 RIP Spooky Empire weekend passes and reserved seating at fest events * Dedicated social media posts with deluxe content on festival Facebook and Instagram * Optional promo placement in filmmaker and sponsor SWAG bags

More details...