St. Joseph's Academy

Hosted by

St. Joseph's Academy

About this event

2025 Sportsmen's Dinner Event Tickets

Bell's Event Center

401A Church St, Almont, MI 48003, USA

SD Event Ticket
$65

ONE General admission ticket includes a delicious catered dinner, a collectible Sportsmen's Dinner Glass, FREE BEER (served responsibly!), and two cocktail/wine drink tickets!

SD "Buy" the Table (8 tickets)
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

EIGHT (8) General admission tickets (all at the same table). Each person at your table receives a delicious catered dinner, a collectible Sportsmen's Dinner Glass, FREE BEER (served responsibly!), and two cocktail/wine drink tickets!

SD Super Bundle Raffle Tickets
$100

SAVE $20!

(ENTRY TICKET NOT INCLUDED)

Early Bird Super Bundle of Raffle Tickets - Includes:
90 - Red Raffle Tickets for the Prize Tables
2 - Green Mystery Gun/Safe Tickets
2 - Orange Shut the Box game Tickets
2 - Blue Lucky Buck Tickets

SD Super DUPER Bundle Raffle Tickets
$200

SAVE $50!

(ENTRY TICKET NOT INCLUDED)
Early Bird Super DUPER Bundle of Raffle Tickets - Includes:
225 - Red Raffle Tickets for the Prize Tables

4 - Green Mystery Gun/Safe Tickets
4 - Orange Shut the Box game Tickets
4 - Blue Lucky Buck Tickets

Add a donation for St. Joseph's Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!