2025 Spotlight Abilities Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This stunning piece, created by CCO CommU students, features vibrant colors. The framed work measures 12” x 12” and was developed over weeks as students worked together to bring their vision to life using embroidery floss, one square at a time. Find the perfect spot for this one-of-a-kind work in your home or office, or give it as a gift to someone who will treasure the art and the story behind it.
VALUE-PRICELESS
Starting bid
Enjoy a quintessential San Jose day with this fun package that includes two adult mansion tours at Winchester Mystery House and $100 for a lovely meal at Maggiano’s Little Italy after the tour. Plus, since San Jose loves their Sharks, we’ve included an Official NHL Licensed San Jose Sharks Puck autographed by Sharks player, Timothy Liljegren and an officially licensed team cap. The pre-curved brim cap features a high quality SJ Sharks logo on the front and an adjustable snapback. Go out and show your San Jose spirit!
VALUE-$265
Starting bid
Grab your friends and head to San Francisco to cheer on your favorite baseball team! This package includes 4 tickets to the SF Giants game on Friday, August 29 at 7:15pm. These tickets are club level with a great view of the field. Additionally this fan pack includes a baseball autographed by SF pitcher Erik Miller, sunflower seeds to snack on at the game and an SF collector’s cup. Make it a full day in The City with two complimentary tours to Alcatraz Prison, where you’ll learn about the rich history of this amazing island.
VALUE-$625
Starting bid
Rare autographed hat from the 2025 Raiders Training Camp in Las Vegas. Team members Jakobi Meyers #16, Jackson Powers-Johnson #58, Sincere McCormick #28, and Maxx Crosby #98 autographed this official NFL hat. Enjoy a football and a set of 4”x4” coasters with a unique, laser-cut Raiders design in heavy-duty stainless steel with strong cork backing–a must-have for the genuine Raiders fan.
VALUE-$100
Starting bid
Two orchestra tickets and a President’s Club guest pass from Broadway SJ to see the award winning musical Some Like it Hot on October 21, 2025 at 7:30pm. This show is a Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, it’s the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.
VALUE-$260
Starting bid
Four tickets to The Walt Disney Family Museum, a pair of Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears and The Art of Walt Disney book is included in this Disney package. The Walt Disney Family Museum is an American museum that features the life and legacy of Walt Disney. Explore different exhibits and experiences and deep dive into the imagination and creativity of Walt Disney. The museum is located in The Presidio of San Francisco, part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
VALUE-$200
Starting bid
A family 4-pack (2 adults and 2 children) to the Oakland Museum with parking pass included. The Oakland Zoo is home to more than 850 native and exotic animals, plus attractions, experiences, and exciting programs. After the trip to the Zoo, enjoy a meal together at the local In-N-Out.
VALUE-$155
Starting bid
Gift Certificate good for 2 participants in any Glass Experience class valued at $99 per person. Participants enjoy personal instruction with an expert instructor using
traditional glass blowing techniques in the The Bay Area Glass Institute’s hot shop. You’ll experience working with 2000℉ molten glass at the end of a turning steel rod. BAGI is the only public access glass-working studio in Santa Clara County that has fully
functioning glassblowing, fusing, and torch working studios. Also enjoy dinner at Aqui's.
VALUE-$250
Starting bid
If you’re ready to plan a taquero street taco party for 15, you are sure to enjoy this experience. Seth and Jimmy will come to your location, ready to cook an authentic lunch or dinner for all to enjoy. This package includes: Seth and Jimmy’s on-site taquero and a lively and interactive experience for you and 14 other guests. They will work with you to select a date for your event and create a festive meal with two types of meat, toppings, salsa, beans and rice.
VALUE-$225
Starting bid
Just keep swimming with Angels on Stage as they present Finding Nemo Jr in January 2026. This fan pack includes 2 tickets to the AoS Nemo show, a Loungefly Nemo 20th Anniversary bag, Nemo Lanyard, and 3 Cuutopia squishies–Bruce, Nemo and Squirt. You’ll also get a blanket, a pair of Nemo Mickey ears, a Nemo mug and 2 In-N-Out gift cards. If you are a Finding Nemo fan this is the pack for you!
VALUE-$200
Starting bid
Ready to plan a party with your friends and family and enjoy making fun memories together? We have the perfect party package for you. Everyone loves good music to keep the party going. This exceptional Party Package includes:
VALUE-$400
Starting bid
Calling all Wicked fans….you won’t want to pass up this basket full of Wicked gifts and goodies. You have all kinds of fan favorites from notebooks, beach towel, tote bags, fancy pens, stickers, Elphaba and Glinda cereal and 2 Fandango gift cards to purchase tickets to see Wicked Part 2 when it releases in November. You won’t want to miss it.
Package also includes Wicked Official Advent Calendar, Wicked Party Supplies, and a commemorative Wicked Bucket.
VALUE-$300
Starting bid
One week in a 1-bedroom ocean-view condo at the beautiful Kamaole Sands resort in Kihei–across the street from the beach for the perfect romantic getaway! Full kitchen, AC, wi-fi, washer/dryer in unit. Resort amenities include: Pool, two hot tubs, concierge, BBQs, complimentary mai tai party. Sleeps two adults only. Subject to availability. Not valid Christmas-New Year’s Day. Must use by 12/31/26. These additional fees not included: $200 refundable security deposit, $150 cleaning fee, $35 Resort fee.
VALUE-$2000
Starting bid
Get ready to spend a fun-filled day at the ballpark with the San Jose Giants and this cooler full of goodies for the game. Take your family and friends to an upcoming SJ Giants game with your Flex Pack Certificate with 8 seats to the game of your choice. Stop by Le Boulanger on the way for $50 in yummy sandwiches and take along the stylish Igloo Cooler, filled with soda, sunscreen, assorted candy, Red Vines, Corn Nuts, and Sunflower Seeds. Take Me Out to the Ballgame–and take the whole family, too!
VALUE-$225
Starting bid
Burgers make life better! This burger basket includes your own In-N-Out t-shirt, burger pillow, burger and fries pop-it toy and 4 meal gift certificates. In-N-Out Burger uses only the freshest ingredients with no heat lamps, freezers or microwaves to deliver on their promise of Quality You Can Taste. Enjoy all this fun merchandise then grab some friends and head over to In-N-Out and share a fun meal together.
VALUE-$80
Starting bid
Silver Creek Valley Country Club is located in the Evergreen Valley area of San Jose. The Club opened for play in 1992, was renovated in 2002, and has become one of the premier private clubs in Northern California.
This package includes a round of golf for four players with cart at Silver Creek Valley Country Club on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, subject to availability. Plus, enjoy a fine dinner out at Lazy Dog after your round with the $150 gift card included in this package.
VALUE- $650
Starting bid
Sheryl Lynch is a portrait photographer operating out of her home studio in San Jose. She loves taking photos of people and providing clients images that will be treasured forever. Sheryl offers an indoor studio, complete with lighting and backdrops, as well as a large outdoor area for natural background options. This is valid for a 1-hour photo session for up to 4 people.
VALUE-$150
Starting bid
From fear to fierce. Take advantage of four 1-month unlimited memberships at the Academy of Self Defense located in Santa Clara, CA. Learn how to throw a strike in Krav Maga, land a switch kick in Muay Thai or work up a sweat in one of the many fitness classes offered. With the unlimited membership you have access to the full range of services offered by the Academy of Self Defense. Each pass also includes a 2-week free trial (totaling 6 weeks of membership), $20 free rentals, 15% off MMA gloves or boxing gloves, 10% off shin guards or headgear and 25% off any ASD branded apparel.
VALUE-$500
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 general admission tickets to Happy Hollow Park and Zoo, 1 family day pass (2 adults & 2 children) to Monterey Zoo, 20 tickets to ride the Billy Jones Wildcat Railroad train or carousel and $75 to enjoy a fun filled dinner at Lazy Dog. Create unforgettable memories with your family while enjoying this exciting bundle of activities across the Greater Bay Area.
VALUE-$375
Starting bid
Put the pedal to the metal with an adrenaline pumping session of K1 go-kart racing, then slow things down and refuel with a delicious pizza feast from Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant! This package is perfect for thrill-seekers and food lovers alike. Race your friends, claim victory, and celebrate with hot, cheesy goodness. This bundle includes 2 gift cards to K1 Speed, each good for 1 free race and license, as well as a large pizza from Giorgio’s Italian Restaurant.
VALUE-$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical evening of music, laughter, and timeless storytelling with Nina as your host at The Sound of Music performed by Broadway San Jose on 7/23/2026 at 7:30 pm. This exclusive experience includes premium seating in the fourth row and access to the elegant President’s Club. Before the show enjoy a complimentary cheese/veggie plate, beverage of your choice and a warm dessert in the exclusive lounge that includes access to private restrooms. If you love music, theatre and Nina, this is the night for you!
VALUE-PRICELESS
Starting bid
Escape to the stylish, eco-conscious 1 Hotel San Francisco for a one-night weekend stay along the scenic Embarcadero. Enjoy breathtaking views, serene accommodations, and world-class amenities in the heart of The City. Your getaway also includes two passes to Alcatraz for a tour of the historic island prison and two tickets to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SF MOMA) to explore world-class art collections. A perfect blend of relaxation, history, and culture!
VALUE-$700
Starting bid
Escape for a relaxing Silicon Valley retreat with a one-night weekend stay at the Treehouse Hotel Sunnyvale. This stylish, modern hotel offers comfort, creativity, and a cozy atmosphere, perfect for a quick getaway or staycation in the heart of Silicon Valley. Your experience also includes a $50 gift certificate to Country Gourmet, a beloved local restaurant known for its farm-fresh California cuisine, hearty breakfasts, and warm, welcoming vibe.
VALUE-$550
Starting bid
Look your best for your next formal occasion with a complete tuxedo rental from Men’s Wearhouse, including shoes. Whether it's a wedding, gala, prom, or special event, Men’s Wearhouse offers a wide selection of styles, fits, and accessories to help you dress to impress.
To elevate your experience even further, enjoy two $50 gift cards for Dry Creek Grill, perfect for a delicious meal before or after your event. Unwind with a bottle of J. Lohr Chardonnay—the ideal wine to celebrate your special moments in style. The perfect combination of fashion, fine dining, and wine awaits you!
VALUE-$350
Starting bid
Indulge in a premium wine experience at Davies Vineyard Winery, located in St. Helena, CA, with this exclusive tasting for two. Enjoy a seated, intimate tasting session in their elegant tasting room, where you'll savor a curated selection of their finest wines, expertly paired with insights from their knowledgeable staff. As a special treat, take home two wine glasses and a bottle of J. Lohr Chardonnay. This wine is known for its bright citrus flavors and smooth finish, making it the perfect addition to your wine collection or a gift for a fellow wine lover.
VALUE-$150
Starting bid
Experience the perfect mix of fun and flavor with this fantastic package! Start with a $50 Topgolf Credit, where you can enjoy friendly competition, great food, and refreshing drinks. Afterward, relax and savor a delicious meal with a $75 Lazy Dog Restaurant Gift Card, offering a cozy atmosphere and a variety of comfort foods. To elevate your game even further, you’ll also receive a Callaway Mavrik 10.5° Driver, designed for precision and distance on the course. A complete package for a day of enjoyment and golfing greatness!
VALUE-$475
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience. This indulgent package features a pair of ½ c. diamond earrings and a calming Head Spa ASMR Hair Treatment at TD Beauty Spa. Wrap yourself in warmth with a Wearable Throw Blanket and enjoy a lovely bottle of Almond Champagne. Finish your day with a meal at Le Boulanger with an added $50 gift card. A seamless blend of tranquility, luxury, sparkle, and joy.
VALUE-$870
Starting bid
Experience the best of Santa Cruz with this exciting package! Start with 4 tickets to a 2025-26 Santa Cruz Warriors home game, where you’ll enjoy high-energy basketball action. Show your team spirit with a Santa Cruz Warriors hat, shirt, and pens, perfect for game day and beyond. Carry all of your Santa Cruz swag in a stylish Warriors themed backpack. Enjoy a 2-hour group surf lesson at Club Ed International Surf School & Camps, where you’ll catch some waves and learn from the pros. Package also includes 2 bottles of Santa Cruz wine–ultimate mix of sports, surf, and style, all in the heart of Santa Cruz!
VALUE-$250
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a night of culture and flavor with this exclusive experience! Start your evening with 2 tickets to any production in the 2025-26 season at City Lights Theater Company, where you’ll enjoy a captivating live performance in the heart of San Jose. After the curtain falls, head over to Aqui’s for a delicious dining experience, with 2 dinner tickets that include an entrée and beverage each—perfect for savoring the moment in a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. A night of drama, dining, and delightful memories awaits!
VALUE-$150
Starting bid
Treat yourself and four friends to the ultimate day of relaxation and indulgence with this luxurious group experience. Enjoy SkinSpirit facials for a party of five, where each guest will be pampered with expert skincare in a serene spa setting. Keep the celebration going with two bottles of J. Lohr Chardonnay, perfect for sipping and unwinding together. Toast to good times with your own set of five elegant wine glasses, making this the perfect blend of self-care, friendship, and fun. A flawless way to sip, glow, and gather!
VALUE-$1100
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed matchday with 2 tickets to see the San Jose Earthquakes take on their opponent on October 18, 2025. Seats are in Section 104, Row 22, Seats 1 & 2—a fantastic view of the action! Skip the hassle and enjoy easy access with an included $35 parking pass, so you can focus on cheering for your team. Then grab a bite after the game with a $25 In-N-Out Gift Card. It’s the perfect package for any soccer fan looking for a fun and stress-free game day experience!
VALUE-$225
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight with this exclusive Poppy Jasper International Film Festival VIP Experience! Enjoy 2 VIP passes to the festival, giving you premium access to screenings, events, and all the cinematic excitement. Show your festival pride with a Poppy Jasper t-shirt and commemorative poster, and toast to the occasion with two Poppy Jasper-branded glasses—perfect for celebrating your love of film in style. An unforgettable package for movie lovers and festival fans alike!
VALUE- $865
Starting bid
Make your mark with a custom 2" x 2" black and white tattoo by talented artist Toan Cruise of New Generation Tattoo. Known for his precision and artistic style, Toan will work with you to create a unique, meaningful design that fits your vision. Whether it’s your first tattoo or a new addition to your collection, this experience offers expert craftsmanship in a professional and welcoming studio. Finish off your masterpiece with a personalized haircut by master barber John Vega of Vegasfadeddd. A perfect opportunity to express yourself.
VALUE-$325
Starting bid
Uncork your creativity! Local artist Jenn Hart will guide you step-by-step in creating your own masterpiece–no prior painting experience needed. Sip on wine and relax with friends as you paint, laugh, and unwind. All painting supplies will be provided for up to 10 people. Sip and Paint will take place at the California Community Opportunities. Package includes two travel wine coolers containing 4 bottles of wine each. Come ready to sip, swirl, and make memories to last a lifetime.
VALUE-$400
Starting bid
Organization, preparation, and precision. This premium set combines luxury and utility in one impressive package, all presented together in an all-in-one design that’s as bold as it is refined. Inside, you will find a precision-crafted knife, tactical bag, tactical glasses, two 20oz Yeti insulated cups, humidor, all-in-one lighter, and a selection of top-shelf cigars. This starter pack has everything you need for a range day, where sophistication meets readiness. Also included are two car wash passes, each valued at $45.
VALUE-$500
Starting bid
This curated collection of goodies showcases the skill, creativity, and dedication of artisans with disabilities. Each item is thoughtfully designed and handcrafted, carrying the unique story of its maker. From cozy, colorful socks from John’s Crazy Socks to unique handmade jewelry from Special Sparkle, to captivating art. Every piece reflects pride, talent, and individuality. By choosing this pack, you’re not only receiving high-quality products-you’re also celebrating diverse talents and empowering individuals with disabilities to thrive in the work field.
VALUE-$200
Starting bid
A prolific artist in her own right, Nassreen is also a long-time participant in Angels on Stage and an employee of CCO, working each week in the CommU Glee Club class. This piece from Nassreen showcases her talent and creativity and a touch of class and creativity to any home or office. Show your appreciation for art and celebrate an artist with disabilities when you purchase this exquisite piece.
VALUE-PRICELESS
Starting bid
This stunning collection of works by CCO students will make a lovely beach scene together or brighten three separate locations in your home. Beautiful, vibrant colors evoke a relaxing tropical island experience. Each piece was created by a different artist in one of CCO’s CommUniversity classes. A unique and beautiful way to show off your creativity and connection to the community to artists with special needs.
VALUE-PRICELESS
Starting bid
Two distinct expressions of appreciating nature in our own backyard. Each of these colorful pieces were created by students in one of CCO’s CommUniversity art classes. Most of the work done by CCO artists is decorating the walls of their own homes, but we’ve managed to secure these two pieces to share with the wider community. You’ll enjoy seeing these paintings in your own environment and sharing the important backstory with friends, family, and guests.
VALUE-PRICELESS
Starting bid
This basket offers a collection of exquisite fine dining and unique experiences that will engage and enliven all your senses. Includes $25 gift cards for fun candle making and pottery experiences at Glow and Petroglyph in Willow Glen. For dinner, feast on luxurious and adventurous selections at the exclusive La Fondue Restaurant. Continue celebrating with two glasses and a bottle of J Lohr Chardonnay and some fine Italian snacks from La Villa Delicatessen.
VALUE-$300
Starting bid
For the true 49ers Fan! This package features valuable memorabilia signed by five different players. Includes a football signed by #94 Yetur Matos-Gross, #59 Curtis Robinson, #6 Malik Mustapha, and #91 Sam Okuayinonu, plus an official jersey signed by Wide Receiver #11 Brandon Ayiuk. Take your 49ers collection to the next level with this exclusive selection.
VALUE-$300
Starting bid
Ada's Cafe is a non-profit dedicated to hiring, training and empowering our employees with disabilities. A place Where Good Food and Community Meet, Ada’s strives to create delicious food and drinks in an environment that is warm and friendly. A CCO employee and AoS participant is among Ada’s welcoming staff. Bring the warmth of Ada’s to your own family and friends with this generous brunch package for 12. Date will be chosen on a mutually acceptable Saturday or Sunday in winter 2026.
VALUE-$1,400
Starting bid
An amazing collection of exclusive skin care products from SKINSPIRIT, the ultimate destination for premium aesthetic services—providing the luxuries of a spa experience with medically-backed treatments and services designed to provide natural-looking results. Award-winning clinics offer everything from facials to injectables, lasers, energy-based treatments, body sculpting and more. Included in this package are a variety of skincare products, plus a gift certificate for $200 worth of services at a SKINSPIRIT clinic near you.
VALUE-$1,000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!