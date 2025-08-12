2025 Spotlight Abilities Auction

Gift Certificate good for 2 participants in any Glass Experience class valued at $99 per person. Participants enjoy personal instruction with an expert instructor using

traditional glass blowing techniques in the The Bay Area Glass Institute’s hot shop. You’ll experience working with 2000℉ molten glass at the end of a turning steel rod. BAGI is the only public access glass-working studio in Santa Clara County that has fully

functioning glassblowing, fusing, and torch working studios. Also enjoy dinner at Aqui's.

VALUE-$250