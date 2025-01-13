2025 Spotlight Rep NW Summer Camp

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About this event
Spotlight Rep NW Acting Skills Half-Day Summer Camp
Grades 2-5, Dates: July 21-25, Time: 9am-12pm
Grades 6-9
Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029
Please note that as of June 1st, 2025, no refunds will be issued.
NOTE: This discounted price only applies to the ADDITIONAL child, not the first child.
Spotlight Rep NW Acting Skills Half-Day Summer Camp
$
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