Spotlight Repertory NW

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Spotlight Repertory NW

About this event

2025 Spotlight Rep NW Summer Camp

5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE

Issaquah, WA 98029, USA

ACTING SKILLS Summer Camp Registration
$325

Spotlight Rep NW Acting Skills Half-Day Summer Camp

Grades 2-5, Dates: July 21-25, Time: 9am-12pm

Grades 6-9

Location:
Eastside Community School
5025 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE
Issaquah 98029

Please note that as of June 1st, 2025, no refunds will be issued.

SIBLING ACTING SKILLS Summer Camp Registration
$300

NOTE: This discounted price only applies to the ADDITIONAL child, not the first child.

Spotlight Rep NW Acting Skills Half-Day Summer Camp

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