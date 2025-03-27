2025 Spring Book Sale

Cozy up with a bundle of bear-themed books and cuddly fun! Whether it’s a sweet bedtime story or an adventurous face-off between a polar bear and a grizzly, this basket is perfect for little ones who love bears of all kinds.
📚 Books Included:
• Pup and Bear
• Corduroy
• A Book for Bear
• On The Night You Were Born
• Find Fergus
• Who Would Win: Polar Bear vs Grizzly
• You Are My Happy
• The Last Polar Bear
• A Story for Small Bear
🧸 Extras:
• Melissa and Doug Bear Puzzle
• Bear-Themed Busy Board
• Large Bear Plush
• Pink Bear Plush
A heartwarming gift for little ones who love snuggly bedtime stories and adorable bear friends!
Bluey
$30
For the little Bluey fan in your life! This basket is packed with fun for imaginative play, featuring adorable costumes, favorite Bluey books, and play figures to bring their favorite episodes to life. Whether they’re reading about Bluey and Bingo, dressing up as their favorite Heeler pup, or cuddling up with Lucky, this set is sure to delight!
📚 Books Included:
• Bluey Camping
• All About Bingo
🐶 Extras:
• Bluey Costume (4T)
• Bingo Costume (2T)
• Lucky Dog Plush
• Bluey & Bingo Play Figures
Perfect for little adventurers who love playtime, dress-up, and Bluey fun!
Brain Games
$20
Books:
Pun and Games, Mind Teasers and Puzzles, Classic Brainteasers, Calculator Puzzles Tricks and Games, Lateral Thinking Puzzles
Extras: Balderdash, Mousetrap
Cheers!
$60
Raise a glass to this fun-filled basket made for the cocktail enthusiast, homebrewer, or local beer lover. With classic guides like Extreme Brewing and Mr. Boston’s Official Bartender’s Guide, plus all the accessories for mixing, sipping, and sharing, this bundle is perfect for someone who takes their happy hour seriously—or just enjoys making it fun.
Books:
• Extreme Brewing
• Mr. Boston’s Official Bartender’s Guide
Items:
• Norm’s Market Growler
• 2 Lake Stevens Brewing Glasses
• Happy Hour Tea Towel
• Beer Cozies
• Brumate Beer Cooler
• 24 Wine & Cocktail Glass Identifiers
• High Performance Motor Oil Can Flask
• 2 Pocket Flasks
Classic Games
$45
Step into a world of classic games and timeless stories. This basket is perfect for families or game-loving kids ready to explore strategic thinking and unplugged fun. With Mary Poppins for a touch of magic and guides to chess for young minds, it’s equal parts nostalgic and educational—a great gift for ages 7 and up or anyone who loves game night.
Books:
• Mary Poppins 80th Anniversary Collection
• How To Play Chess for Kids
• Chess Match Log Book
Items:
• Wooden Backgammon Board
• Chess Pieces
• Pick Up Sticks
• Mancala Tin
• Tin of Double 9 Dominoes
• First to Find Card Game
Cocomelon
$20
Sing, play, and learn with Cocomelon! This basket is packed with colorful books, adorable toys, and favorite Cocomelon characters to keep little ones engaged in imaginative play. Whether they’re reading about JJ and friends, rolling toy cars, or playing with their very own Cody plush, this set is perfect for toddlers who love Cocomelon!
📚 Books Included:
• Hide and Seek Fun
• The Balloon Boat Race
• What Makes Me Happy
• Cocomelon Storybook Set
🎁 Extras:
• Cocomelon House and Garage
• Cody Plush
• Yoyo Car
• Cody, JJ, and Pets Figures
Perfect for toddlers who love music, stories, and Cocomelon!
Crack the Case
$45
Ready to test your instincts, examine the evidence, and think like an investigator? This mystery-packed basket is built for true crime fans, puzzle solvers, and aspiring detectives ages 16 and up. Dive into chilling cases, challenge yourself with forensic logic, and explore authentic Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) swag straight from the Major Crimes Unit.
From quick-hit mysteries to immersive gameplay and real-life inspired tools, this basket is as smart as it is thrilling.
Books:
• 5 Minute Mysteries: 37 Challenging Cases of Murder and Mayhem – Ken Weber
• More 5 Minute Mysteries: 34 New Cases – Ken Weber
• Medical Mysteries: Six Deadly Cases – Dan Burhman
• Crime Files: Four-Minute Forensic Mysteries: Body of Evidence – Jeremy Brown
Games & Gear:
• The Awakening Board Game (ages 16+) – a psychologically rich deduction game
• SCSO Sheriff Patch
• Major Crimes Unit Challenge Coin
• Major Crimes Pin
• Major Crimes Vinyl Sticker
• SCSO Stress Ball
• Junior Deputy Hand Sanitizer
• SCSO Red Light & Whistle Combo
• Crime Prevention Whistle
• SCSO Coffee Mug
• SCSO Tote Bag
• Forensic Photography Boards – stage and document pretend crime scenes with accuracy
This basket is ideal for teens, adults, and true crime lovers ready to crack the case—one clue at a time.
Crazy Rich Beauty
$35
Indulge in the ultimate luxury experience with this glamorous basket, perfect for lovers of Kevin Kwan’s witty, high-society drama. Escape into the world of the Crazy Rich Asians series while pampering yourself with spa essentials and stylish accessories. Ideal for anyone who loves a little gossip, glamour, and self-care!
📚 Books Included:
• Crazy Rich Asians – Kevin Kwan
• China Rich Girlfriend – Kevin Kwan
• Rich People Problems – Kevin Kwan
• Sex and Vanity – Kevin Kwan
🎁 Items Included:
• 2 dragon fruit candles
• 2 spa headbands
• 4-piece beauty masking kit
• Bath puff
• Wipes and mask organizer
• Floral scarf
• Professional cosmetic brush set
• Blue Vince Camuto purse
Dino Roar & Explore
$25
A prehistoric adventure for little explorers! Perfect for toddlers and young dino enthusiasts, this basket is packed with fun and engaging activities to spark curiosity and creativity. With interactive books, puzzles, and playful dino-themed goodies, it’s a roar-some way to keep little hands and minds busy!
📚 Books Included:
• Dinosnores
• Peekaboo Rex
• Never Pop A Dinosaur
🦖Items Included:
• Melissa & Doug Dino Puzzle
• Dinosaur Coloring Book
• Dino Stickers
• SmartMax Dinos (STEM toy)
• Dinosaur Sandwich Cutter
• Dinosaur Figures
Doll Academy
$40
The perfect classroom for American Girl and other 18-inch dolls! This beautifully detailed set brings school to life with real-world details and a touch of creativity. Whether your doll dreams of being a musician, a scholar, or a teacher, this set has everything needed to inspire hours of imaginative play.
📚 Books Included (American Girl Favorites!):
• Luana
• Hidden Courage
• Nowhere Nowhere
🎓 Classroom Essentials:
• Working classroom
• Musical instruments: Piano, drum, clarinet, trumpet, and saxophone 🎵
• Music stand for band practice
• Desk table, lower table, dresser, and swivel chair for study time
• Three baskets for storage and organization
• Small desk items and tiny lights for extra realism
Perfect for young American Girl fans who love setting up a detailed school scene or adding something special to their doll’s world!
Dolls Basket
$30
A cozy, heartwarming bundle for little nurturers! This basket is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who love dolls and sweet stories about kindness, family, and self-love. With beautiful books and soft, huggable dolls, it encourages empathy and creativity through both reading and play.
📚 Books Included:
• ABCs of Kindness
• Families Belong
• I Like Myself
• Think Big, Little One
• This Is a School
🎁 Extras:
• Pillowfort Doll
• Kaloo Doll
• Two Mini Baby Dolls with Blankets
• My First Painting with Water Book
Perfect for toddlers and young kids who love to cuddle, care, and create! This basket is a wonderful way to inspire kindness, imagination, and joy.
Easter Bunny
$25
Snuggle up with springtime stories and a soft, cozy pink blanket in this delightful Easter-themed basket! Perfect for little readers, this collection of bunny-filled books will bring joy and warmth to bedtime. Paired with fun activities and sweet treats, it’s the ultimate gift for an Easter surprise!
Books:
• The Rabbit Who Wants to Fall Asleep
• It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny
• The Best Easter Hunt Ever
• The Story of Peter Rabbit
• How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Items:
• Pink Cozy Blanket (Perfect for cuddling up with a book)
• Suncatcher Kit (A fun, creative activity)
• Pop-It (Great for fidgety hands)
• Wooden Rabbit (A cute keepsake)
• Hershey’s Kisses (A sweet treat to enjoy)
This basket is perfect for toddlers to early elementary-aged children (ages 2-6) who love Easter, cuddly blankets, and fun stories about bunnies.
Explore the World
$50
For the curious explorer and budding scientist, this basket is a passport to discovery! This collection will spark curiosity and inspire adventure. The KiwiCo Atlas Crates offer hands-on activities to explore England and Germany, while the Planet Earth game and globe bring geography to life. And for puzzle lovers, the 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower puzzle offers a challenge worthy of a true traveler!
📚 Books Included:
• Rocks & Minerals
• Denali: A Living Tapestry
• Yellowstone Park
• Weather Tracker
• Arches: Mysterious Places
🌍 Items Included:
• 1,000-piece Eiffel Tower Vertical Puzzle
• Planet Earth Game
• Globe
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – England
• KiwiCo Atlas Crate – Germany
A great fit for nature lovers, geography buffs, and adventure seekers!
Frozen
$30
For the little one who can’t stop singing “Let It Go!” This magical Frozen-themed basket is packed with books, movies, and toys to bring the world of Arendelle to life. Whether they’re following Elsa and Anna’s adventures in storybooks, cuddling up with a Bruni plush, or twirling in their red cape, this basket is sure to spark imaginative play and endless fun!
📚 Books & Media:
• Frozen (Blu-ray)
• Frozen (CD)
• Frozen II Step Into Reading
• Frozen II Enchanted Forest
• Frozen Stickers
❄️ Toys & Fun:
• Bruni Plush
• Sven & Olaf Water Bottles
• Baby Elsa Doll
• Baby Anna Doll
• Little People: Elsa, Anna, Sven, Kristoff
• Red Dress-Up Cape
Fun & Games
$30
This basket is packed with laughs, brain teasers, and classic games—perfect for kids around ages 8-10 who love to joke, strategize, and play!
📚 Books Included:
• Awesome Jokes Every Nine Year Old Should Know
• Stink-o-pedia
• The Terrible Two
• The Terrible Two Get Worse
🎲 Items Included:
• Uno Card Game
• Battleship Game
• Kitten Pizza Puzzle
• Rubik’s Cube
• Hacky Sack
• Slap Bracelet
Fun Sea Creatures
$40
For the ocean lover or budding marine biologist, this basket is a whimsical dive into the deep blue sea! Featuring fun and educational books about narwhals, sharks, and ocean adventures, plus Crayola Scribble Scrubbies—adorable little critters you can color, wash, and recolor for endless creative fun. The large plush narwhals make for the perfect cuddly companions, while the seashell zippered pouch is great for storing treasures.
📚 Books Included:
• The Ocean is Kind of a Big Deal
• Narwhal & Jelly Jolt
• Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
• Hans Andersen’s Fairy Tales
• Shark School
🌊 Items Included:
• Crayola Scribble Scrubbie
• Seashell Zippered Pouch
• Large Blue Narwhal Plushie
• Pink Narwhal Plushie
A wonderful pick for young ocean enthusiasts, imaginative readers, and kids who love interactive play!
Game Night Giggles
$35
Get ready for a night of laughter, friendly competition, and fun for the whole family! This basket is packed with hilarious joke books and a fantastic selection of board games that will have everyone laughing and playing together for hours. Perfect for a family game night or a gathering with friends! Plus, enjoy some classic movie night treats with popcorn and candy while you play.
📚 Books Included:
• Outer Space Joke Book – Kay Barnham & Sean Cunnolly
• Weird But True – National Geographic
• Just Joking – National Geographic
• Laugh Out Loud – Bob Elliot
🎲 Games & Fun:
• Hedbanz
• Beard Ball
• It’s in the Bag
• Loaded Questions
• Sing it Back
• Coloring Book
🍿 Snacks Included:
• Popcorn
• Junior Mints
• Dots
Garden Flowers
$30
A delightful basket for plant lovers and aspiring gardeners! With beautifully illustrated gardening books and practical tools, this set is perfect for anyone who enjoys tending to flowers, growing their own plants, or simply appreciating nature. The gardening kneeling pad makes outdoor work more comfortable, while the plush tulip and floral pen add a touch of charm.
📚 Books Included:
• Gardenwork
• Better Homes & Gardens Step by Step Garden Basics
• Canyon Country Wildflowers
🎁 Items Included:
• Tulip plushie
• Floral pen
• Gardening gloves
• Gardening kneeling pad
Great for gardeners of all skill levels, nature lovers, or anyone looking for a relaxing and rewarding hobby!
Indulgence and Intrigue
$50
✨ A little luxury, a little mystery, and a lot of relaxation. This basket is perfect for someone who loves gripping novels and self-care Sundays. Get lost in thrilling stories while pampering yourself with luxurious skincare and calming scents.
📚 Books Included:
• The Gold Coast by Nelson DeMille
• How to Fall in Love by Muriel Leung
• Like Mother, Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight
🎁 Items Included:
• Three-piece facial cleanse set
• Eye mask and scrubby
• Pumpkin spice latte candle
• Italian lavender soap
• Cucumber and aloe face mask
John Green Friend
$25
For the reader who loves deep, heartfelt stories, this John Green collection is a treasure trove of emotion, humor, and unforgettable characters. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or diving into them for the first time, this set is perfect for anyone who enjoys contemporary YA fiction with a touch of philosophy and self-discovery.
Books:
• Turtles All the Way Down
• Looking for Alaska
• An Abundance of Katherines
• Paper Towns
• The Fault in Our Stars
Items:
• Book light (so you can read into the night!)
• Journal & pen (for capturing all those inspired thoughts)
• Boota bag (perfect for carrying your favorite book)
• Cocoa (because every great read deserves a cozy drink)
This basket is an excellent choice for any John Green fan, a young adult reader, or someone looking for stories that will stay with them long after the last page.
Kitty Cat Love
$30
Books:
Splat the Cat, Mac and Cheese and the Perfect Plan, Mittens, Bad Kitty School Daze, Bad Kitty for President, Bad Kitty Happy Birthday, Bad Kitty Drawn To Trouble
Toys: Robot Cat, Bookmarks, Easter Bunny Ears, Animal Figures
Llama Llama
$25
Snuggle up with Llama Llama! This charming basket is perfect for little ones who love Llama Llama’s sweet and relatable adventures. With cozy stories and fun learning puzzles, it’s a great way to encourage early reading and problem-solving skills.
📚 Books Included:
• Llama Llama Time to Share
• Llama Llama Loves to Read
• Llama Llama Mad at Mama
• Llama Llama Misses Mama
🦙 Extras:
• Llama Llama Plush
• Preschool Puzzles (ABC, 123, Colors, ABC Linking Puzzle)
• Egg Decor
Perfect for preschoolers who adore Llama Llama and are starting to explore letters, numbers, and colors. This basket is both educational and cuddly fun!
Magic Moment
$50
For the ultimate Harry Potter fan, this basket is packed with spellbinding fun! Dive into the wizarding world with an incredible selection of books, games, & magical extras that will bring Hogwarts to life. Whether you’re testing your wizarding knowledge, coloring your way through Hogwarts, or crafting your own chocolate frogs, this basket is a dream come true for any Potterhead.
Books:
• Wizardology: The Book of the Secrets of Merlin
• Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince (#6) by J.K. Rowling
• Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
• Albus Dumbledore: A Cinematic Guide (Scholastic)
• The Tales of Beedle the Bard
Items:
• Harry Potter HedBanz Game
• Harry Potter: A History of Magic DVD
• Funkoverse Harry Potter Strategy Game
• Harry Potter Hogwarts Coloring Book
• Chocolate Frog Molds
• Hufflepuff Apron (For magical kitchen creations)
• Harry Potter Fabric (Perfect for DIY wizarding projects)
• Crayola Colored Pencils
• Hippogriff Stuffed Animal
Making the Moose Out of Life
$30
This charming basket is perfect for little ones who love woodland adventures and heartwarming stories! With books that celebrate friendship, resilience, and fun (including the beloved If You Give a Moose a Muffin), this collection is sure to delight young readers. Snuggle up with the moose and fox plushies, enjoy some hands-on play with the pull-along moose, and spark creativity with the tangram toy. A wonderful gift for nature lovers and storytime enthusiasts alike!
📚 Books Included:
The Moose Belongs With Me, The Rabbit Listened, If You Give A Moose A Muffin, Z Is For Moose
Toys & Extras:
Moose Plush, Fox Plush, Pull Along Moose, Tangram Toy
A cozy, playful set for kids who love animals, adventure, and the joy of a great story!
Mer-Mazing Basket
$30
Dive into an ocean of fun with this under-the-sea adventure basket! Featuring beloved Finding Nemo books and a movie, plus mermaids, sea creatures, and dress-up fun, this basket is perfect for any little ocean explorer or mermaid-in-training.
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Finding Nemo (Book)
• Finding Nemo (DVD)
• How to Catch a Mermaid
• Can I Give You A Squish?
• Ocean Animals Coloring Set
🧜♀️ Toys & Dress-Up:
• Large Seahorse Plush
• Baby Ariel Doll
• Mermaid Figures
• Jellycat Turtle
• Ariel Pretend Play Dress
Minnie and Mickey
$20
A delightful bundle of fun for little Disney fans! With colorful books, interactive play, and adorable Mickey & Minnie-themed goodies, this basket is perfect for a toddler who loves Mickey and Friends. Whether it’s dress-up time, storytime, or creative play, this basket brings the magic of Disney to life!
📚 Books Included:
• Mickey and Friends Colorforms
• Mickey Board Books
• Mickey Coloring Book
🎁 Items Included:
• Minnie Doll
• Mickey Dress-Up Dress (4T)
• Green Toys Mickey Airplane
• Mickey Bucket
• Pop It
Mma Ramotswe's Treasures
$100
Step into the heart of Botswana with this beautifully themed basket inspired by The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Featuring the first five books in Alexander McCall Smith’s beloved series, this collection invites you to experience the warmth, wit, and wisdom of Mma Ramotswe. Paired with handcrafted African treasures and authentic South African tea, this basket is perfect for armchair travelers, mystery lovers, and those who appreciate global artistry.
Books:
• The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (Book 1)
• Tears of the Giraffe (Book 2)
• Morality for Beautiful Girls (Book 3)
• The Kalahari Typing School for Men (Book 4)
• The Full Cupboard of Life (Book 5)
Items:
• Handmade African Tote (Stylish and practical)
• Handmade African Fan & African Giraffe Bowl (unique keepsakes)
• Cow-Decorated Headband and Socks (A playful nod to Botswana’s culture)
• Mandela Organic Rooibos Tea from South Africa (Relax with a cup of this classic herbal tea)
• Dragon Fruit Candles (Exotic and beautifully scented)
Immerse yourself in the charm of Botswana with this thoughtful and vibrant collection!
Narwhals, Mermaids & Magic
$30
This basket is a dream come true for young ocean explorers and fantasy lovers! With adorable narwhal and mermaid-themed books, plus three super-soft Squishmallow plushies, it’s perfect for kids who love all things magical and under the sea. The Mermaid Island Cooperative Board Game encourages teamwork, while the watercolor paint set lets creativity flow like ocean waves.
📚 Books Included:
• Search for the Mermicorn
• The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Sink or Swim
• Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
🧜🏽 Items Included:
• Happy Happy Happy Journal
• 2 Narwhal Squishmallow stuffed animals
• 1 Octopus Squishmallow stuffed animal
• Mermaid Island Cooperative Board Game
• Watercolor paint set
Peppa Pig
$25
Oink-tastic fun for little readers! This Peppa Pig basket is perfect for young fans of Peppa, George, and their delightful adventures. Packed with fun stories and adorable toys, it’s a fantastic way to bring the joy of Peppa’s world into storytime and playtime.
📚 Books Included:
• 5-Minute Peppa Pig Stories
• George’s Race Car
• Peppa Pig: The Class Trip
• Olivia: Guide to Being a Friend
🐷Extras:
• Peppa Pig Family Figurines
• Yellow Bunny Plush
• Wind-Up Chick
• Piggy Bank
• Eleanor Wonders Why Colorforms
This basket is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers who love Peppa’s cheerful adventures. Whether they’re racing with George or exploring with Peppa, this set is sure to bring smiles and giggles!
Pet Friends
$25
A perfect basket for little animal lovers! This charming collection of books and puzzles introduces toddlers to the joy of pets, outdoor adventures, and bravery. Featuring Biscuit the puppy and other delightful characters, this set encourages early reading and problem-solving in a fun, engaging way.
📚 Books Included:
• Biscuit
• Biscuit Goes Camping
• Biscuit in the Garden
• Biscuit Plays Ball
• Biscuit Meets Class Pet
• Maisy’s Pool
• Sheila Rae the Brave
• A Good Day
🐶 Extras:
• Plush Dog
• Melissa & Doug Wooden Peg Puzzle
• Learning Journey Pet Friends Puzzle
🐾 Perfect for toddlers who love puppies and puzzles! This basket makes learning and playtime extra special.
Pirate Treasures
$30
Ahoy, mateys! Set sail on an adventure with this treasure trove of pirate-themed fun. Whether you’re uncovering the secrets of the high seas, solving a pirate puzzle, or creating your own swashbuckling masterpiece with the LED tracing tablet and watercolor set, this basket is packed with excitement. And of course, every great pirate needs a ship—yours is included! Perfect for young adventurers and aspiring buccaneers.
📚 Books Included:
• How to Be a Pirate
• Pirate Pete’s Giant Adventure
• Pirates: Dead Man’s Tales
🏴☠️ Extras:
• LED Tracing Tablet
• Pirate Puzzle
• Watercolor paint & brush set
• Pirate Ship
Pixar Pals
$30
Adventure awaits with this action-packed Pixar basket! Featuring the Brave book and movie, plus Big Hero 6, this bundle is perfect for fans of strong heroes and daring adventures. Whether you’re exploring Scotland with Merida or saving the city with Hiro and Baymax, this basket brings the magic of Pixar to life!
📚 Books & Media Included:
• Brave (Book)
• Brave (Blu-Ray)
• Big Hero 6
🎭 Toys & Plush:
• Merida Doll
• Star Plush
• Eve (Wall-E Plush)
Purrfect Whodunits
$30
For the mystery lover who also has a soft spot for feline detectives, this basket is a must-have! Lilian Jackson Braun’s The Cat Who series is full of charming small-town intrigue and clever cats who always seem to know more than they let on. Cozy up with these classic whodunits and jot down your own detective notes in the included cat-themed journal—perfect for mystery lovers and cat enthusiasts alike!
📚 Books Included:
• The Cat Who Talked Turkey
• The Cat Who Robbed a Bank
• The Cat Who Saw Stars
🎁 Extras:
• Cat-themed journal
• Cute kitty plushie
🐾 Whether you’re a longtime Cat Who fan or new to the series, this basket is purrfect for curling up with a cup of tea and a cozy mystery!
Ready to Fly
$30
Perfect for little aviation enthusiasts! This basket is packed with books and toys that celebrate the excitement of flying, making it a great gift for future pilots or kids curious about air travel.
📚 Books Included:
• Richard Scarry’s Planes and Rockets and Things That Fly
• Look Inside An Airport
• My First Airplane Trip
• Maisy Goes on a Plane
✈️ Extras:
• Fisher-Price Airplane
• Wooden Airplane
• Community Helpers Puzzle
• Bunny Plush
A wonderful choice for children fascinated by planes, airports, and the adventure of travel!
Sleuth Squad
$35
For the curious kid who always spots the clues and asks just the right questions—this basket is a full detective experience in a tote! Designed for aspiring investigators ages 9–12, it blends fun mystery stories, classic games, real gear from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, and hands-on tools to bring pretend investigations to life.
Whether they’re solving Clue, reading mysteries, or staging their own cases with the forensic photography boards, this basket sparks creativity, problem-solving, and a whole lot of undercover fun.
Books:
• The Great Whodunit Collection (Boxed set of classic kid-friendly mysteries)
Games & Gear:
• Clue Board Game
• SCSO Police Teddy Bear
• SCSO Sheriff Patch
• Major Crimes Unit Challenge Coin
• Major Crimes Pin
• Major Crimes Vinyl Sticker
• SCSO Stress Ball
• Junior Deputy Hand Sanitizer
• SCSO Red Light & Whistle Combo
• Crime Prevention Whistle
• SCSO Coffee Mug (ideal for cocoa during stakeouts!)
• SCSO Tote Bag
• Forensic Photography Boards – for documenting pretend crime scenes like a pro
A perfect pick for junior sleuths ready to dive into the world of mystery, justice, and imagination!
Space
$20
Blast off into a world of discovery! This basket is perfect for little astronauts and curious minds who love space, science, and extraterrestrial fun.
📚 Books Included:
• See Zip Zap
🚀 Extras:
• Crocodile Creek: All About The Science Museum Puzzle
• Felt Planets
• Alien Finger Puppets
• Alien Headband
• Learning Journey: Monster Match Puzzle
A fantastic choice for young space enthusiasts, future scientists, and kids who love to explore the universe!
Spirit of Adventure
$25
For the young explorer who dreams of adventure! This basket is perfect for kids ages 8-12 who love thrilling stories and hands-on discovery. The Spirit Animals series takes readers on an epic fantasy journey where kids bond with mystical creatures, while the binoculars, magnifying glass, and nature journal inspire real-world exploration. Whether they’re adventuring through books or the great outdoors, this basket is sure to spark their imagination!
📚 Books Included:
• Wild Born – Brandon Mull
• Hunted – Maggie Stiefvater
• Blood Ties – Garth Nix & Sean Williams
🎁 Items Included:
• My Nature Discovery Journal
• Binoculars
• Yo-Yo
• Leopard spirit animal stuffed toy
• Magnifying glass
Superhero
$20
For the brave and bold young adventurer, this basket is packed with thrilling stories and action-packed movies! Dive into The World’s Most Adventurous Kid, then gear up for movie marathons with the complete Dark Knight trilogy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Ready to step into the action? The Miles Morales mask and Spidey walkie-talkies let kids become the heroes of their own adventures!
📚 Books & Movies Included:
The World’s Most Adventurous Kid, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
🎁 Toys & Extras:
Miles Morales Mask, Amazing Spidey Walkie Talkies
A must-have for superhero fans who love action, adventure, and saving the day! 🦸♂️🕷️🐢
Sweet Time
$30
A fun and creative treat for the young artist or slime enthusiast! This basket is full of adorable crafts, doodling inspiration, and sweet reads, making it the perfect mix of creativity and relaxation. The brand-new ice cream slime kit is sure to be a hit, bringing hands-on fun to this already delightful set!
📚 Books Included:
• Kawaii Doodle Class – Zainab Khan
• Double Fudge – Judy Blume
• Katie and the Cupcake Cure – Coco Simon
🎨 Creative & Fun Items:
• Ice Cream Slime Kit
• Pineapple Loving Pig Stuffie
• Punch Needle Craft Kit
• Lined Journal
Perfect for kids, tweens, and anyone who loves art, crafts, and all things cute!
T-Rex Treasures
$25
For the little dino lover in your life! This basket is packed with prehistoric fun, perfect for young explorers who dream of stomping with the dinosaurs. With engaging books, imaginative play items, and a roaring selection of dino-themed toys, this set is sure to delight any budding paleontologist.
📚 Books Included:
• Dino Days
• Dino
🦖Items Included:
• Dino Easter Basket
• Dinosaur Figures
• Dino Monster Truck
• T-Rex Toy
• Build-It Dinos Kit
• Dino Pretend Mask
The Bestest, Most Fancy Writing Set Ever!
$40
WOWIE WOW WOW! This basket is the ultimate for any kiddo who loves Junie B. Jones and wants to write just like her! It’s got EVERY SINGLE Junie B. Jones book (that’s 28 whole books!!!) so you can read all about her top-secret personal beeswax and hilarious adventures. PLUS, there’s a super fancy journaling gift set so you can write your own stories, a pencil holder to keep your writer-y supplies organized, and a cuddly stuffie for thinking-time snuggles. It’s the bestest, most fun-tastic basket ever!
📚 Books Included:
• Junie B. Jones Complete Box Set (Books 1-28)
🎁 Stuff Inside:
• A journaling gift set for BIG ideas!
• A pencil holder (for keeping fancy writing tools safe)
• A stuffie (because every writer needs a thinking buddy!)
Run fast like a speedy fast kind of person and grab this basket before it’s all gone!
The One Triforce to Rule the Galaxy
$25
A treasure trove for the ultimate fantasy and sci-fi fan! This basket blends epic adventures, legendary lore, and classic gaming nostalgia, making it a perfect fit for teens and adults who love epic sagas like Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Zelda. This basket is packed with legendary fun.
📚 Books Included:
• Brisingr – Christopher Paolini
• City of the Plague God – Sarwat Chadda
• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
• Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
🎲 Items Included:
• Lord of the Rings Board Game
• Plush BB-8
• Plush C-3PO
• Plush Grogu
The Princess and the Page
$30
A royal treat for the little reader who dreams of castles, fairy tales, and magical adventures! This enchanting basket is filled with beloved princess stories, dress-up fun, and cuddly plush companions to bring the magic of their favorite fairy tales to life. Perfect for the little one who loves to twirl, imagine, and dive into classic princess adventures!
📚 Books & Media Included:
• The Princess and the Frog
• Flower Princess
• Cinderella and Other Fairy Tales
• Moana Color Wonder
👑 Toys & Dress-Up:
• Jasmine Doll & Tiger Plush
• Tiana Doll
• Bruni Plush
• Mini Dolls (Belle, Anna)
• Little People (Jasmine, Elsa)
• Small Plush (Snow White, Dopey)
• Pretend Play Dresses (3-4T): Jasmine, Snow White, and Asha
Toddler Tool Time
$30
For the little builder in training, this basket is packed with hands-on fun and early learning! Budding mechanics and fix-it pros will love exploring tools with the VTech Tool Box, Montessori Wooden Toolbox, and Fix-It Screw Board, all designed to build fine motor skills and creativity. Pair that with search-and-find fun, drawing activities, and an introduction to tools in the included books. After a busy day of building, your little one can kick back with Despicable Me & Despicable Me 2 for some well-earned laughs!
📚 Books Included:
Home Depot Big Book of Tools, Big Book of Search and Find, How To Draw Cars, Trucks, Planes, Maisy Goes To Preschool
🎁 Toys & Extras:
VTech Tool Box, Wooden Montessori Toolbox, Fix It Screw Board, Skoolz Pegs Game, Despicable Me Blu Ray, Despicable Me 2 Blu Ray
A perfect pick for toddlers who love tools, tinkering, and hands-on learning! 🛠️🚧👷♂️
Yellow Bag Sale
$5
All you can fit into our reusable bag for one great price.
BYO-Bag
$10
All you can fit into a bag you brought for one great price (Saturday .
