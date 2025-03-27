2025 Spring Book Sale

For the reader who loves deep, heartfelt stories, this John Green collection is a treasure trove of emotion, humor, and unforgettable characters. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or diving into them for the first time, this set is perfect for anyone who enjoys contemporary YA fiction with a touch of philosophy and self-discovery. Books: • Turtles All the Way Down • Looking for Alaska • An Abundance of Katherines • Paper Towns • The Fault in Our Stars Items: • Book light (so you can read into the night!) • Journal & pen (for capturing all those inspired thoughts) • Boota bag (perfect for carrying your favorite book) • Cocoa (because every great read deserves a cozy drink) This basket is an excellent choice for any John Green fan, a young adult reader, or someone looking for stories that will stay with them long after the last page.

