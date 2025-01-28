2025 Spring Cops & Rodders Car Show

Day of entry May 17th (Active and certified police/fire agencies, please register using the "Police display" option.)
Car Show Mug
$3
Cops & Rodders Mug
Police display and/or vehicle from active agency (Free)
Free
Police and Emergency Vehicles. from an active and certified agency. Please specify your need: 10 x 10 space, vehicle or both.
Please specify the active and certified agency and type of vehicle.
Sirens Sponsor
$3,000
Sirens sponsor receives a vendor table and 5 vehicle entries. Sponsor also receives top billing on all social media and printed promotions for all events we host throughout the year.
Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor at our other events ( Police Unity Tour, Cops & Rodders Car Show (Includes table space), De Le Thank You Ride, and Roughs, Duffs, and Cuffs Gold Tournament (WPD Hero Fund)
Shield Sponsor
$1,000
Shields Sponsor receives a vendor table, and 3 vehicle entries. Name on top 15 trophies. Sponsor will also be listed as a sponsor for Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and the Fall Cops & Rodders Car Show, and will be mentioned on all social media posts.
Badge Sponsor
$500
Badge sponsor receives a vendor table and 1 vehicle entry. Name on Best in Show and Best Emergency Vehicle Plaques. Sponsor also receives logo placement at Hero Days for the Police Unity Tour and mentioned on all social media posts.
Hero Sponsor
$250
Hero Sponsor - Promo Item on each table and car, mention in press release, logo on event and Facebook page, special
announcement on social media.
Vendor Table
$25
10 x 10 space for table and canopy at the car show
Food Truck Space (3 spots available. Non-compete)
$50
$50 fee, plus 15% of sales at the event if over $500
Includes electric hook-up, trash container, and trash clean-up
Exclusive menu.
Must provide the host with proof of license and insurance (Deadline May 11th or spot will be forfeited)
Add a donation for The Ronnie Williams Foundation
$
