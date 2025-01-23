2025 Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

35 Jayne Blvd

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, USA

Inside Space (1 Table and 2 Chairs)
$50
This is an inside space. Provided will be an 8' table with 2 chairs. Please ensure items will be on your table as there will not be space to put items around table or hang on walls.
Outside Space
$35
This is an Outside space. Event is RAIN OR SHINE! Provided will be a 10x10 space. Please ensure you bring a table, chairs, and tent if you would like. You may use the 10x10 space as you like. Space is on grass.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!