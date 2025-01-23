2025 Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

This is an inside space. Provided will be an 8' table with 2 chairs. Please ensure items will be on your table as there will not be space to put items around table or hang on walls.
This is an inside space. Provided will be an 8' table with 2 chairs. Please ensure items will be on your table as there will not be space to put items around table or hang on walls.
Outside Space
$35
This is an Outside space. Event is RAIN OR SHINE! Provided will be a 10x10 space. Please ensure you bring a table, chairs, and tent if you would like. You may use the 10x10 space as you like. Space is on grass.
This is an Outside space. Event is RAIN OR SHINE! Provided will be a 10x10 space. Please ensure you bring a table, chairs, and tent if you would like. You may use the 10x10 space as you like. Space is on grass.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!