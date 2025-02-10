2025 Spring Designer Purse Bingo

IMPORTANT: Please print your ticket and bring it to the event for scanning. Do not scan the QR Code yourself; we will handle that at the event. Doors will open at 5 PM to allow time for ticket scanning. Here are the details: Who: Meals on Wheels of Hancock County What: Spring Designer Purse Bingo Bash When: Thursday, March 20. Doors open at 5:00 PM, and games commence at 6:30 PM. Where: St. Michael Catholic Church & School, 519 Jefferson Blvd., Greenfield, IN 46140 Theme: Alice in Wonderland Price: $50, which includes 15 games, dinner, and dessert The evening will also feature opportunities to win exciting prizes through the purse pull, pull tabs, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and more, so be sure to bring extra cash. Participants must be 21 or older to play. License #011895. Payments should be made by cash or check by March 7 at the Meals on Wheels office at 312 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140. Office hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. M-F, and a drop box is available for payment. Call (317) 477-4345 with questions. Must be 21. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. | License #011895 **ALL SEATING REQUESTS MUST BE MADE BY MARCH 7, AFTER THIS DATE, SEATING REQUESTS WILL NOT BE GUARANTEED. *Credit card payments are not permitted per Indiana Gaming rules.

